LIVE: Gold Price Today (Dec 15) Jumps! Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 15) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices surged in early trade on Monday, extending their recent rally as supportive global cues and a softer US dollar lifted investor sentiment.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India jumped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.
The sharp gains came on the back of heightened volatility seen in the previous session. The renewed strength in bullion prices on Monday morning was largely driven by weakness in the US dollar and easing bond yields. The dollar index slipped by around 0.10 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield edged lower to 4.18 per cent.
A softer dollar and lower yields tend to improve the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, prompting increased investor interest in the precious metals space.
Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion Momentum Intact
Gold and silver have remained on a firm upward trajectory following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on December 10. Market participants continue to price in the possibility of additional rate cuts, which has been a key driver supporting bullion prices this year.
Beyond monetary policy expectations, prices have also been underpinned by strong central bank buying, sustained inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and growing uncertainty over the global economic outlook, particularly in the context of US tariffs.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 15
Gold Rate In Delhi Today
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,488 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,365 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,593 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,460 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.
|City
|22k Gold Per Gram
|24k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Delhi
|12,365
|13,488
|Gold Rate in Chennai
|12,460
|13,593
|Gold Rate in Bangalore
|12,350
|13,473
|Gold Rate in Mumbai
|12,350
|13,473
|Gold Rate in Pune
|12,350
|13,473
|Gold Rate in Kolkata
|11,935
|13,473
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|12,350
|13,473
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|12,355
|13,478
|Gold Rate in Indore
|12,355
|13,478
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|12,365
|13,488
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|12,460
|13,593
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|12,350
|13,473
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|12,350
|13,473
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|12,365
|13,488
|Gold Rate in Salem
|12,460
|13,593
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|12,350
|13,473
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|12,350
|13,473
|Gold Rate in Patna
|12,355
|13,478