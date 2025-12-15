Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE: Gold Price Today (Dec 15) Jumps! Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 15) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices surged in early trade on Monday, extending their recent rally as supportive global cues and a softer US dollar lifted investor sentiment.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  jumped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

The sharp gains came on the back of heightened volatility seen in the previous session. The renewed strength in bullion prices on Monday morning was largely driven by weakness in the US dollar and easing bond yields. The dollar index slipped by around 0.10 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield edged lower to 4.18 per cent.

A softer dollar and lower yields tend to improve the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, prompting increased investor interest in the precious metals space.

Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion Momentum Intact

Gold and silver have remained on a firm upward trajectory following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on December 10. Market participants continue to price in the possibility of additional rate cuts, which has been a key driver supporting bullion prices this year.

Beyond monetary policy expectations, prices have also been underpinned by strong central bank buying, sustained inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and growing uncertainty over the global economic outlook, particularly in the context of US tariffs.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 15

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,488 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,365 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,593 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,460 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,365 13,488
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,460 13,593
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Pune 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Kolkata 11,935 13,473
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,355 13,478
Gold Rate in Indore 12,355 13,478
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,365 13,488
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,460 13,593
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,365 13,488
Gold Rate in Salem 12,460 13,593
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,350 13,473
Gold Rate in Patna 12,355 13,478

 

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Gold Price Kolkata Gold Price Mumbai Gold Price Today Gold Rate Delhi Gold Rate Chennai Gold Price Bengaluru Daily Gold Price
