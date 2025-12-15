LIVE: Gold Price Today (Dec 15) Jumps! Check 22K And 24K Rates Per Gram In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices surged in early trade on Monday, extending their recent rally as supportive global cues and a softer US dollar lifted investor sentiment.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India jumped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

The sharp gains came on the back of heightened volatility seen in the previous session. The renewed strength in bullion prices on Monday morning was largely driven by weakness in the US dollar and easing bond yields. The dollar index slipped by around 0.10 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield edged lower to 4.18 per cent.

A softer dollar and lower yields tend to improve the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, prompting increased investor interest in the precious metals space.

Fed Rate Cut Keeps Bullion Momentum Intact

Gold and silver have remained on a firm upward trajectory following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on December 10. Market participants continue to price in the possibility of additional rate cuts, which has been a key driver supporting bullion prices this year.

Beyond monetary policy expectations, prices have also been underpinned by strong central bank buying, sustained inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and growing uncertainty over the global economic outlook, particularly in the context of US tariffs.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 15

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,488 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,365 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,593 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,460 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,473 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.