Silver Prices Today: Check December 15 Rates For 1 Gram And 1 Kg Silver In Major Cities

Silver Prices Today: Silver prices climbed sharply in early trade on Monday, extending gains from last week as favourable global cues and a weaker US dollar lifted sentiment across the bullion market. Gold also traded higher alongside silver, supported by easing bond yields and expectations of further monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve.

The early gains on Monday were largely driven by weakness in the US dollar and softer bond yields. The dollar index slipped by around 0.10 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield edged lower to 4.18 per cent. A softer dollar and falling yields tend to boost the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Gold and silver prices have remained on a strong upward trajectory following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on December 10. Market participants continue to factor in the possibility of additional rate cuts, which has been a key driver supporting bullion prices through the year.

Beyond interest rate expectations, bullion has also drawn support from sustained central bank purchases, steady inflows into gold and silver exchange-traded funds, rising geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook, particularly amid concerns linked to US tariffs.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 15

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 200.90 per gram and Rs 2,00,900 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 213 per gram and Rs 2,13,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 200.90 per gram and Rs 2,00,900 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 200.90 per gram and Rs 2,00,900 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 200.90 per gram and Rs 2,00,900 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 200.90 per gram and Rs 2,00,900 per kg.