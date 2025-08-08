Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessProlonged US Tariffs May Shave Off Up To 0.8% From India’s GDP: Morgan Stanley

Prolonged US Tariffs May Shave Off Up To 0.8% From India’s GDP: Morgan Stanley

According to the report, if the elevated tariff rates persist over a 12-month horizon without any mitigating policy measures, the Indian economy may face notable downside risks

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 12:19 PM (IST)

If the recently imposed 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods remain in place for an extended period, India's economic growth could slow down by 0.4 per cent to 0.8 per cent, global financial services firm Morgan Stanley said in its latest report. The forecast underscores mounting concerns over the broader economic fallout from escalating trade tensions between the two countries.

According to the report, if the elevated tariff rates persist over a 12-month horizon without any mitigating policy measures, the Indian economy may face notable downside risks. “To assess the impact of tariffs on India's GDP, we use inferences from the input-output table modelled by our global team,” the report stated.

The direct drag on GDP is projected to be around 60 basis points if all goods exports are affected by the full 50 per cent tariff, while the indirect effects—arising from linkages across sectors and supply chains—could mirror that impact, totaling up to 1.2 per cent in the worst-case scenario. However, when adjusting for exemptions, the net effect could be around 80 basis points.

Multi-Layered Economic Impact

Morgan Stanley’s report outlines three levels of economic disruption. The primary impact stems from a reduction in value-added GDP due to lower demand for tariffed goods or across-the-board declines if Indian exports are broadly affected. The secondary impact arises when weaker demand disrupts production of intermediate goods tied to the affected exports, leading to potential job losses or wage reductions. A tertiary impact may unfold if business sentiment weakens, affecting profitability and discouraging future investment.

Policy Intervention May Offset Risks

Despite the grim projections, Morgan Stanley acknowledges that domestic policy actions or a diversification of export markets could cushion the blow. “The sensitivity analysis is based on a linear impact from the external demand shock and does not consider mitigating factors such as domestic policy response or export market diversification,” it said.

The report also anticipates that Indian policymakers may introduce supportive measures to stabilise domestic economic conditions if downside risks intensify.

Also Read: RBI’s Rate Pause In August Seen As Tactical Move Amid Strong Growth Outlook: SBI

India-US Trade Talks Key To Outlook

As trade uncertainty looms, Morgan Stanley flagged the upcoming sixth round of trade negotiations between India and the United States, scheduled for August 25, as a key event to watch. “We will closely monitor geopolitical developments and high-frequency growth data,” it said.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Tariffs Morgan Stanley Report India US Trade India-US Trade India GDP Impact
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget