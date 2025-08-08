Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRBI’s Rate Pause In August Seen As Tactical Move Amid Strong Growth Outlook: SBI

RBI’s Rate Pause In August Seen As Tactical Move Amid Strong Growth Outlook: SBI

SBI analysts noted that inflation is projected to stay below 3 per cent until the third quarter of FY26, offering the central bank some breathing room on rate actions

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 12:02 PM (IST)

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hold the benchmark repo rate steady at 5.5 per cent in its August monetary policy review is being seen as a calculated pause rather than a change in stance, according to a recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI). The central bank’s move, the report suggests, is primarily guided by its inflation outlook and expectations of strong economic growth.

SBI analysts noted that inflation is projected to stay below 3 per cent until the third quarter of FY26, offering the central bank some breathing room on rate actions. However, they flagged a potential spike to 4.9 per cent in the first quarter of FY27, which could limit future policy flexibility.

The report stated, “We believe that if RBI inflation projections for FY26 may remain correct then 5.5 per cent repo rate may be the terminal rate,” indicating that no further rate hikes are expected unless inflation surprises significantly on the upside.

Limited Scope For Rate Cuts In 2025

With policy decisions already front-loaded and GDP growth expected to stay robust through the first half of 2025, the bar for any reduction in rates has been raised considerably. The SBI report highlighted that unless inflation undershoots projections, there may be little room for a rate cut, and even then, only a modest one, up to 25 basis points.

“The difficult part for such a further rate cut is that with front-loading already done and a frontloaded robust GDP growth in first half, the bar for a rate cut in 2025 has now moved even higher,” the report said.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 8): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

RBI Revises Inflation Outlook, Emphasises Vigilance

In its policy communication, the RBI said it would continue to monitor economic indicators and inflation trends to shape its future decisions. The central bank also revised its CPI inflation forecast for FY26 downward by 60 basis points to 3.1 per cent, citing favourable monsoon progress, good Kharif sowing, sufficient reservoir levels, and strong foodgrain stocks.

The SBI report concluded that the Monetary Policy Committee's decision should be seen in the context of macroeconomic stability, where inflation remains within target but potential risks remain.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI Repo Rate RBI Monetary Policy RBI Policy August 2025 GDP Growth India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget