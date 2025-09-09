Dr Priti Adani Says 'Don’t Just Give, Build Together', Calls For Collaborative Philanthropy

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, called for a unified platform to help reshape philanthropy on Tuesday. Delivering the keynote speech at the AVPN Global Conference 2025 in Hong Kong, she said the collective platform can help reshape the way philanthropy addresses social challenges.

Her message was clear: collaboration, not isolated acts of giving, must define the future of development. Dr Adani told an audience of philanthropists, business leaders and social impact practitioners that true change will only come when all players align their efforts.

“Don’t just give. Build together,” she said, stressing that progress depends on breaking silos and pooling resources. “We must be co-builders, not just donors. Real change happens when we work as partners, pooling resources and breaking down silos.”

She argued that measuring success purely by numbers risks overlooking the human element of philanthropy. “Impact is never about numbers. It is about the stories behind them, stories of hope, transformation and empowerment,” she added.

Support from AVPN Leadership

Her remarks drew praise from Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, who described the speech as a 'powerful call to bold action'. Batra said Dr Adani had underscored the importance of maintaining momentum even during uncertainty. “At AVPN, we echo this call for action. Philanthropy must stay the course and unite diverse stakeholders so that together, we can turn conviction into action and build systems that withstand the test of time and uncertainty,” she said.

Dr Adani set out three key principles that she believes must underpin any collective platform:

Co-Building: Moving beyond donor roles towards building sustainable change together.

Multipliers, Not Beneficiaries: Empowering communities to spread impact rather than remaining passive recipients.

Uniting Skills with Values: Ensuring technical expertise is rooted in ethics and long-term vision.

In a striking appeal, she urged delegates to view the moment as one of commitment rather than celebration. “This is not a moment to clap. It is a moment to commit! We must be the generation that sowed in the drought, that believed before the rains came, that built a harvest of dignity and opportunity for all.”

Closing her address, Dr Adani urged participants to transform intent into action by collaborating more deeply, learning from one another and setting higher aspirations. The challenge, she suggested, is to move away from symbolic philanthropy towards initiatives that create measurable, lasting social impact.

Founded in 1996, the Adani Foundation serves as the social arm of the Adani Group. Its programmes span education, health and nutrition, livelihoods, climate action and community development. Currently active in 7,071 villages across 22 states, the Foundation reports reaching 9.6 million people, with a focus on children, women, youth and marginalised groups. The Foundation’s work is closely aligned with national priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.