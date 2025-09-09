Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rates Hit Record High On Sep 9, Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rates Hit Record High On Sep 9, Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,125 in Delhi, Rs 10,110 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,115 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a minor portion of supply. Since global gold is traded in US dollars, even slight movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate can have a notable impact on prices in the Indian market. Additionally, the final retail cost is shaped by a mix of import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-specific levies, making domestic prices sensitive to both policy changes and currency fluctuations.

Global factors such as shifts in bond yields, central bank policies, and overall investor sentiment play a decisive role in shaping domestic rates. Consequently, Indian gold prices tend to mirror global trends, making them highly responsive to both external economic developments and internal fiscal measures. This interconnectedness underscores why consumers and investors alike watch global cues closely, from changes in US Federal Reserve policy to geopolitical tensions that could influence bullion demand.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,125 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,044 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,073 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,110 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,029 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,110 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,029 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,110 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,029 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,110 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,029 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,115 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,034 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,110 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,029 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,115 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,034 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,125 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,044 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Also read
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Television
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Personal Finance
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Protests Escalate: Youth-Led Movement Turns Violent Amid Government Crackdown and Resignations
Breaking: Fresh Clashes Rock Kathmandu Near Parliament, 19 Dead, Streets Turn Into Warzone
Nepal in Turmoil: Youth-Led Protests Turn Deadly, Government Bows to Pressure and Lifts Social Media Ban | ABP NEWS
Nepal Boils: Youth Leader Ashika Bode Slams KP Oli Amid Deadly Crackdown in Kathmandu
Breaking News: Kathmandu Erupts: Protesters Demand KP Sharma Oli's Resignation Amid Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget