Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a minor portion of supply. Since global gold is traded in US dollars, even slight movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate can have a notable impact on prices in the Indian market. Additionally, the final retail cost is shaped by a mix of import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-specific levies, making domestic prices sensitive to both policy changes and currency fluctuations.

Global factors such as shifts in bond yields, central bank policies, and overall investor sentiment play a decisive role in shaping domestic rates. Consequently, Indian gold prices tend to mirror global trends, making them highly responsive to both external economic developments and internal fiscal measures. This interconnectedness underscores why consumers and investors alike watch global cues closely, from changes in US Federal Reserve policy to geopolitical tensions that could influence bullion demand.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,125 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,044 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,073 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,110 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,029 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,110 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,029 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,110 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,029 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,110 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,029 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,115 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,034 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,110 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,029 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,115 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,034 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,125 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,044 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).