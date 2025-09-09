Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessJane Street Vs SEBI: SAT Hearing On Alleged Rs 32,681 Crore Market Manipulation Starts

Jane Street Vs SEBI: SAT Hearing On Alleged Rs 32,681 Crore Market Manipulation Starts

The New York-based firm has challenged SEBI’s July interim order that accused it of manipulative trading in India’s equity derivatives market.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A three-member bench of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) was set to begin hearing on Tuesday in a case between US trading company Jane Street Group LLC and capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The New York-based firm has challenged SEBI’s July interim order that accused it of manipulative trading in India’s equity derivatives market.

Jane Street argued that the regulator denied it access to crucial documents, including correspondence with whistleblower Mayank Bansal and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It has asked the tribunal to halt further regulatory action until the appeal is resolved.

Jane Street maintained that both SEBI and the NSE previously reviewed its trades and found no evidence of manipulation. SEBI, however, could argue that those reviews are independent of its decision to open a fresh probe.

Jane Street has been barred by the SEBI from the Indian stock market for indulging in manipulative trading practices that allegedly enabled the company to make unlawful profits.

In an interim order, the SEBI alleged that global trading firm Jane Street was deliberately manipulating the index through a series of trades that it said lacked “plausible economic rationale.”

SEBI called it a case of “intra-day index manipulation,” flagging what it described as aggressive, unhedged positions in Nifty Bank options and other instruments.

India has become the world’s largest derivatives market by contracts traded, drawing Wall Street players such as Jump Trading, Citadel Securities and IMC Trading.

A SEBI study had earlier showed that retail investors lost $12 billion in futures and options trading during FY25, largely to sophisticated proprietary trading firms.

Jane Street is a proprietary trading firm, which means it trades with its own capital rather than managing client funds. The firm allegedly made a staggering Rs 32,681 crore in profits by manipulating the Indian stock market and repatriating the amount overseas.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
SEBI Jane Street
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
World
Another Nepal Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests, Information Minister's House Set On Fire
Another Nepal Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests, Information Minister's House Set On Fire
World
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
World
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget