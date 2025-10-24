Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Piyush Pandey, The Man Who Made Ads Speak India's Language, Passes Away

Piyush Pandey, The Man Who Made Ads Speak India’s Language, Passes Away

By bringing Hindi, local dialects, and cultural idioms to the forefront, he rewrote the rules of how India advertised itself. His work gave the industry its pulse, its warmth, and its humanity.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
India’s advertising industry has lost one of its most defining voices. Piyush Pandey, the creative visionary who turned commercials into cultural conversations, passed away on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped how brands spoke to ordinary Indians.

The Man Who Spoke India’s Language

In 1982, Pandey walked into Ogilvy with little advertising experience but an unshakable sense of what moved people. A former cricketer, tea taster, and construction worker, he brought with him a common man’s understanding of India’s humour, emotions, and contradictions. Within years, he transformed an industry that had long mirrored Western sensibilities.

His campaigns, Asian Paints’ 'Har khushi mein rang laaye', Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai', and Fevicol’s unforgettable glue of storytelling, became more than brand slogans. They became part of India’s shared nostalgia. Pandey’s gift lay in crafting messages that felt familiar yet fresh, emotional yet effortless.

By bringing Hindi, local dialects, and cultural idioms to the forefront, he rewrote the rules of how India advertised itself. His work gave the industry its pulse, its warmth, and its humanity. According to a longtime colleague, “He changed not just the language of Indian advertising. He changed its grammar," reported Moneycontrol.

Pandey never saw himself as a solitary genius. For him, advertising was a team sport. “A Brian Lara can’t win for the West Indies alone,” he famously said. “Then who am I?” This philosophy guided Ogilvy India as it grew into one of the world’s most awarded creative agencies under his leadership.

In 2018, Pandey and his brother, filmmaker Prasoon Pandey, became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a global recognition of their lifelong contribution to the craft of storytelling.

Emotion Over Innovation

While the industry evolved with technology and data-driven trends, Pandey stayed rooted in human insight. He often reminded young creators that creativity was not about algorithms or production tricks. “People don’t say, ‘How did they do it?’ They say, ‘I love it,’” he once remarked. His belief that good advertising must first touch hearts before it sells products became a guiding principle for generations of creatives.

Pandey’s inspiration always came from life itself, from conversations at tea stalls, street cricket matches, and everyday Indian chaos. His ideas spoke to millions because they came from listening, observing, and celebrating life’s imperfections.

A Legacy Etched in Emotion

Beyond corporate boardrooms, Pandey’s creative voice reached into politics and public life. His work on the slogan *Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar* became one of modern India’s most memorable political campaigns. Yet, his true legacy lies not in slogans but in how he empowered storytellers to be fearless, authentic, and rooted in reality.

When he stepped down as Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023 to assume an advisory role, it marked the quiet conclusion of a bold creative chapter. But his influence endured, in every campaign that chose empathy over ego and storytelling over salesmanship.

Piyush Pandey is survived by his family, his colleagues who became his extended family, and the countless creatives he mentored. His passing signifies more than the loss of an advertising legend, it closes the chapter of an era when ads were stories, not sales pitches.

As he once said, “The best ideas come from the street, from life, from listening.” 

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
Piyush Pandey Advertising Piyush Pandey Tribute Piyush Pandey Death
