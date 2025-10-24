At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Slips Near Rs 1.2 Lakh, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,500 in Delhi, Rs 11,500 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,505 in Ahmedabad.
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies heavily on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a small portion of the overall supply. Because gold is traded globally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct impact on the cost of the precious metal for Indian consumers.
In the domestic market, gold typically sells at a premium to international prices. This price gap stems largely from import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level charges that collectively increase the cost of both bullion and jewellery across India.
On the global front, gold prices are influenced by a mix of factors - including shifts in bond yields, central bank monetary decisions, and changing investor sentiment. The metal’s long-standing appeal as a safe-haven asset continues to attract investors during times of financial volatility or geopolitical uncertainty, as they seek to protect and preserve their wealth through gold holdings.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,589 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,540 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,546 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,500 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,546 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,500 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,546 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,500 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,546 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,505 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,551 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,505 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,546 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,500 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,551 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,505 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,561 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,515 per gram for 22-karat gold.
