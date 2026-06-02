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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holidays In June 2026: Are Banks Open This Saturday, June 6?

Bank Holidays In June 2026: Are Banks Open This Saturday, June 6?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified 11 bank holidays for June 2026, applicable to lenders including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
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  • Digital banking services like UPI and net banking remain operational.

School summer vacations run through most of June, and with many families either travelling or catching up on pending financial paperwork, an unplanned trip to a shut branch can waste more than just an afternoon.

The good news is that disruptions this week will be limited. Banks are open through Saturday, June 6, with only Sunday, June 7, marked as a holiday for the week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified 11 bank holidays for June 2026, applicable to lenders including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda. The list covers all Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and select national and regional public holidays.

Are Banks Open This Saturday, June 6?

Banks will be open this Saturday, June 6. It falls on the first Saturday of the month, and lenders remain operational on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Only the second and fourth Saturdays are treated as mandatory holidays.

Bank Holidays In June 2026: Full Schedule

Across the month, banks will observe a total of eleven holidays. This includes four Sundays, two mandatory Saturdays, and five gazetted holidays including Muharram and Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, among others.

It is worth noting that holidays can differ by state, depending on local festivals and regional observances. Customers should verify closures with the RBI's official list or by calling their nearest branch.

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Online Banking During Bank Holidays

Branch closures do not affect most digital banking services.

UPI payments continue to function normally on holidays, covering money transfers, bill payments, and QR code transactions at merchants. NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS transfers are also available round the clock, including on Sundays and gazetted holidays. ATMs stay operational for cash withdrawals, balance checks, and mini statements.

Net banking and mobile banking apps can be used for account statements, document downloads, standing instruction changes, and request tracking.

Services That Require A Branch Visit

Some transactions cannot be completed remotely. Cash and cheque deposits at the counter, demand draft issuance, bank locker access, and in-person KYC verification all require a branch to be open.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What banking services require a branch visit?

Services such as cash and cheque deposits, demand draft issuance, bank locker access, and in-person KYC verification require a branch to be open.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holidays Bank Holiday This Week RBI Holiday List Banks Open Saturday Bank Holidays June 2026
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