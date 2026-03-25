Why Indian Investors Are Moving From Fixed Deposits To SIPs

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Fixed deposits (FDs) for years have been a go-to investment for Indian households. They offer safety, steady returns, and predictability. However, a gradual shift is now visible. More investors are moving towards Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), especially in mutual funds. This change reflects evolving financial goals and a growing focus on long-term wealth creation.

Changing Return Expectations

FDs are known for stability, but their returns have often struggled to keep pace with inflation. After accounting for taxes and rising costs, the real returns can be limited. This means that while your money is safe, it may not grow enough to meet future needs. SIPs offer a different approach. By investing in market-linked instruments like equities, they provide the potential for higher returns over time. While returns are not guaranteed, long-term data shows that equity investments have historically delivered better growth than traditional fixed-income options.

The Role Of Inflation

Inflation continues to shape how you invest. Costs related to education, healthcare, and housing have been rising steadily. If your investments do not grow at a similar pace, your financial goals can get affected. SIPs help address this gap. Regular investing in diversified funds allows your money to benefit from compounding. Over time, this can help your investments stay ahead of inflation and build a stronger financial base.

Flexibility And Accessibility

SIPs are designed to be flexible. You can start with small amounts, increase contributions over time, or pause when needed. This makes them suitable for a wide range of investors.

For example, if you invest Rs 5,000 every month through an SIP, you gradually build a corpus without needing a large upfront amount. At an assumed annual return of 12 per cent, this monthly investment can grow to approximately Rs 4.1 lakh over 5 years, on a total investment of Rs 3 lakh. This approach also reduces the impact of market volatility, as investments are spread over time.

Shift In Investor Behaviour

Investor behaviour in India is clearly evolving. Younger investors are more comfortable with digital platforms and market-linked products. Access to information and tools has improved significantly.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, monthly SIP inflows crossed Rs 31,000 crore in December 2025, marking a record high. This shows that more investors are choosing disciplined, regular investing.

However, it is important to understand what this number represents. These figures reflect gross inflows, not net additions. At the same time, some investors are withdrawing money or discontinuing SIPs. This means the actual growth in investments may be lower than headline numbers suggest.

Balancing Risk And Return

It is important to understand that SIPs come with market risk, unlike FDs. However, this risk can be managed with diversification and a long-term approach. Staying invested through market cycles often helps smooth returns over time. FDs still have a role to play. They offer capital protection and are useful for short-term needs. The shift towards SIPs does not mean replacing FDs completely. Instead, it is about finding the right balance based on your goals and risk comfort.

The move from fixed deposits to SIPs reflects a change in how you approach investing. Stability remains important, but growth is becoming equally essential. By understanding your financial goals and risk appetite, you can choose the right mix of investments. SIPs offer a pathway to long-term wealth creation, while FDs continue to provide stability when needed.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)