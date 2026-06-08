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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 8): Israel-Iran Conflict Heats Up, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 8): Israel-Iran Conflict Heats Up, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices took a hit on June 8 as the West Asia conflict escalated. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Kolkata and more.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Reports indicated US-Iran ceasefire extension, nuclear program discussions.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Monday even as equity markets around the world sold off sharply, with bullion weighed down by reports of diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran.

In India, 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 15,169 per gram, down Rs 104 from its previous close. The 22-carat variant fell to Rs 13,905 per gram, a drop of Rs 95, while 18-carat gold slipped Rs 78 to Rs 11,377 per gram.

Silver also weakened. The white metal was quoted at Rs 260 per gram, down Rs 5, or Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram, a fall of Rs 5,000 from its previous close.

The decline was striking, given the broader mood in global markets. Fresh hostilities between Iran and Israel had dented hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in West Asia, sending equity markets tumbling across Asia and Wall Street. Brent crude futures rose more than 3 per cent to around $96 per barrel on supply disruption fears. Yet gold, which typically benefits from such uncertainty, moved in the opposite direction.

The reason was a separate diplomatic development. Reports indicated that negotiators from the US and Iran have tentatively agreed to extend an existing ceasefire in the three-month-long conflict by another 60 days and begin fresh discussions on Tehran's nuclear programme.

US Vice President JD Vance said a preliminary understanding had been reached, though he added that it remained uncertain whether President Donald Trump would approve the proposal. Discussions around unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz also improved investor confidence in the region's stability.

Analysts said the momentum for precious metals remains corrective. A firm rupee, elevated crude oil prices, and cautious investor sentiment could limit any sharp recovery in the near term, they added, according to PTI.

Looking at the week ahead, gold prices will remain sensitive to developments in West Asia, crude oil movements, and key economic data releases. Investors will monitor trade and inflation figures from China and the US, consumer sentiment data from Washington, and India's Consumer Price Index readings. The European Central Bank's monetary policy decision will also be in focus, analysts said.

Also Read: Iran-Israel Conflict Heats Up, Share Markets Fall: Sensex Crashes 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23,100

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 8

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,184

22 Karat- 13,920

18 Karat- 11,392

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,349

22 Karat- 14,070

18 Karat- 11,795

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,169

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,377

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,169

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,377

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,169

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,377

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,169

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,377

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,169 13,905 11,377
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,174 13,910 11,382
Gold Rate in Indore 15,174 13,910 11,382
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,184 13,920 11,392
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,349 14,070 11,795
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,169 13,905 11,377
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,169 13,905 11,377
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,184 13,920 11,392
Gold Rate in Salem 15,349 14,070 11,795
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,169 13,905 11,377
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,169 13,905 11,377
Gold Rate in Patna 15,174 13,910 11,382

Also Read: SIP Or STP? The Key Difference That Can Change Your Investment Returns

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 8

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Indore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Salem 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Patna 260 260,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are expected to influence gold prices in the near future?

Gold prices will be affected by West Asia developments, crude oil movements, and key economic data. These include trade and inflation figures from China and the US, and India's CPI readings.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 8 June 2026
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