Gold prices will be affected by West Asia developments, crude oil movements, and key economic data. These include trade and inflation figures from China and the US, and India's CPI readings.
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 8): Israel-Iran Conflict Heats Up, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices took a hit on June 8 as the West Asia conflict escalated. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Kolkata and more.
- Reports indicated US-Iran ceasefire extension, nuclear program discussions.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Monday even as equity markets around the world sold off sharply, with bullion weighed down by reports of diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran.
In India, 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 15,169 per gram, down Rs 104 from its previous close. The 22-carat variant fell to Rs 13,905 per gram, a drop of Rs 95, while 18-carat gold slipped Rs 78 to Rs 11,377 per gram.
Silver also weakened. The white metal was quoted at Rs 260 per gram, down Rs 5, or Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram, a fall of Rs 5,000 from its previous close.
The decline was striking, given the broader mood in global markets. Fresh hostilities between Iran and Israel had dented hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in West Asia, sending equity markets tumbling across Asia and Wall Street. Brent crude futures rose more than 3 per cent to around $96 per barrel on supply disruption fears. Yet gold, which typically benefits from such uncertainty, moved in the opposite direction.
The reason was a separate diplomatic development. Reports indicated that negotiators from the US and Iran have tentatively agreed to extend an existing ceasefire in the three-month-long conflict by another 60 days and begin fresh discussions on Tehran's nuclear programme.
US Vice President JD Vance said a preliminary understanding had been reached, though he added that it remained uncertain whether President Donald Trump would approve the proposal. Discussions around unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz also improved investor confidence in the region's stability.
Analysts said the momentum for precious metals remains corrective. A firm rupee, elevated crude oil prices, and cautious investor sentiment could limit any sharp recovery in the near term, they added, according to PTI.
Looking at the week ahead, gold prices will remain sensitive to developments in West Asia, crude oil movements, and key economic data releases. Investors will monitor trade and inflation figures from China and the US, consumer sentiment data from Washington, and India's Consumer Price Index readings. The European Central Bank's monetary policy decision will also be in focus, analysts said.
Also Read: Iran-Israel Conflict Heats Up, Share Markets Fall: Sensex Crashes 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23,100
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 8
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,184
22 Karat- 13,920
18 Karat- 11,392
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,349
22 Karat- 14,070
18 Karat- 11,795
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,169
22 Karat- 13,905
18 Karat- 11,377
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,169
22 Karat- 13,905
18 Karat- 11,377
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,169
22 Karat- 13,905
18 Karat- 11,377
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,169
22 Karat- 13,905
18 Karat- 11,377
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,169
|13,905
|11,377
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,174
|13,910
|11,382
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,174
|13,910
|11,382
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,184
|13,920
|11,392
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,349
|14,070
|11,795
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,169
|13,905
|11,377
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,169
|13,905
|11,377
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,184
|13,920
|11,392
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,349
|14,070
|11,795
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,169
|13,905
|11,377
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,169
|13,905
|11,377
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,174
|13,910
|11,382
Also Read: SIP Or STP? The Key Difference That Can Change Your Investment Returns
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 8
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|260
|260,000