Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports indicated US-Iran ceasefire extension, nuclear program discussions.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Monday even as equity markets around the world sold off sharply, with bullion weighed down by reports of diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran.

In India, 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 15,169 per gram, down Rs 104 from its previous close. The 22-carat variant fell to Rs 13,905 per gram, a drop of Rs 95, while 18-carat gold slipped Rs 78 to Rs 11,377 per gram.

Silver also weakened. The white metal was quoted at Rs 260 per gram, down Rs 5, or Rs 2,60,000 per kilogram, a fall of Rs 5,000 from its previous close.

The decline was striking, given the broader mood in global markets. Fresh hostilities between Iran and Israel had dented hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in West Asia, sending equity markets tumbling across Asia and Wall Street. Brent crude futures rose more than 3 per cent to around $96 per barrel on supply disruption fears. Yet gold, which typically benefits from such uncertainty, moved in the opposite direction.

The reason was a separate diplomatic development. Reports indicated that negotiators from the US and Iran have tentatively agreed to extend an existing ceasefire in the three-month-long conflict by another 60 days and begin fresh discussions on Tehran's nuclear programme.

US Vice President JD Vance said a preliminary understanding had been reached, though he added that it remained uncertain whether President Donald Trump would approve the proposal. Discussions around unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz also improved investor confidence in the region's stability.

Analysts said the momentum for precious metals remains corrective. A firm rupee, elevated crude oil prices, and cautious investor sentiment could limit any sharp recovery in the near term, they added, according to PTI.

Looking at the week ahead, gold prices will remain sensitive to developments in West Asia, crude oil movements, and key economic data releases. Investors will monitor trade and inflation figures from China and the US, consumer sentiment data from Washington, and India's Consumer Price Index readings. The European Central Bank's monetary policy decision will also be in focus, analysts said.

Also Read: Iran-Israel Conflict Heats Up, Share Markets Fall: Sensex Crashes 800 Points, Nifty Tests 23,100

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 8

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,184

22 Karat- 13,920

18 Karat- 11,392

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,349

22 Karat- 14,070

18 Karat- 11,795

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,169

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,377

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,169

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,377

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,169

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,377

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,169

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,377

Also Read: SIP Or STP? The Key Difference That Can Change Your Investment Returns

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 8

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities