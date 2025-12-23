Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceThis Metal Delivered 2,600% Returns In 25 Years – And It Isn’t Gold

This Metal Delivered 2,600% Returns In 25 Years – And It Isn’t Gold

This remarkable journey highlights how silver, often overshadowed by gold, has quietly emerged as a strong wealth-preservation asset over the past two and a half decades.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Back in 2000, silver was priced at around Rs 7,900 per kg in India. Today, the white metal is trading close to Rs 2.16 lakh per kg, delivering returns of over 2,600 per cent to investors who stayed invested for the long term.

This remarkable journey highlights how silver, often overshadowed by gold, has quietly emerged as a strong wealth-preservation asset over the past two and a half decades.

An investment of just Rs 1,000 in silver in the year 2000 would now be worth about Rs 26,455.

This means the money would have grown more than 26 times in 25 years.

Silver’s steady rise over the years has helped investors protect and grow their wealth, especially during periods of high inflation and market uncertainty.

Silver touched record levels in 2025 -- marking a strong comeback for the precious metal.

In the international market, spot silver crossed the $70 per ounce mark for the first time, reaching an intra-day high of $70.0055 on Tuesday.

The rally was supported by global uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela, and weakness in the dollar.

In India, silver prices also hit fresh highs. MCX silver surged 1.7 per cent to a record Rs 2,16,596 per kg during early trade.

Gold moved in the same direction, with MCX gold February futures rising 1.1 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,38,300 per 10 grams.

Notably, silver has outperformed gold in 2025. While silver prices have jumped 140 per cent so far this year, gold has gained around 76 per cent in the spot market during the same period.

This sharp outperformance has renewed investor interest in the white metal.

Several factors have driven silver’s strong rally this year. Geopolitical tensions, expectations of interest rate cuts in the US, and a weaker dollar have all increased demand for safe-haven assets like silver and gold.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Silver Price Today Silver Prices Today
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget