BUY Or WAIT? Gold Rates In India Today (Dec 23) Reach All-Time High, Get Latest 22K, 24K Price

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 23) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold prices surged to fresh record highs on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid escalating geopolitical tensions and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates next year.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise. The precious metal extended its winning streak across domestic and international markets, underscoring strong investor appetite for bullion in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Gold Scales New Highs

“Gold prices climbed to a fresh record above $4,480 per ounce, marking the 50th record-breaking session this year, driven by expectations of looser US monetary policy and mounting geopolitical tensions,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Market participants are increasingly factoring in a shift in US monetary policy. Investors are currently pricing in two quarter-point rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year, amid signs of easing inflation and a cooling labour market in the US.

Trivedi said attention is now turning to the second estimate of the third-quarter US GDP data, scheduled for release later in the day, which could offer further clues on the strength of the American economy and the future trajectory of interest rates. “Investor focus is now turning to the second estimate of third-quarter GDP data, which could provide further insights into the health of the US economy and the likely path of the Fed’s monetary policy outlook,” he said.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 23

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,870 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,715 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,931 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,770 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,855 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,700 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,855 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,700 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,855 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,700 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,855 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,700 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,715 13,870
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,770 13,931
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,700 13,855
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,700 13,855
Gold Rate in Pune 12,700 13,855
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,700 13,855
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,700 13,855
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,705 13,860
Gold Rate in Indore 12,705 13,860
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,715 13,870
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,770 13,931
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,700 13,855
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,700 13,855
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,715 13,870
Gold Rate in Salem 12,770 13,931
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,700 13,855
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,700 13,855
Gold Rate in Patna 12,705 13,860

 

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
