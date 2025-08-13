Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lucknow Gold Prices Among India's Highest On August 13; Check Details

Lucknow Gold Prices Among India’s Highest On August 13; Check Details

Despite the slight dip from earlier levels, gold in Lucknow continues to attract buyers as a trusted safe-haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty and market volatility

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 12:54 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Lucknow remained among the highest in the country on Wednesday, August 13, with 22-karat gold at Rs 9,305 per gram and 24-karat gold (999 purity) at Rs 10,150 per gram. While rates softened across major Indian cities, Lucknow’s prices stayed marginally above those in Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. In comparison, Delhi recorded Rs 9,309 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,154 for 24-karat gold.

Despite the slight dip from earlier levels, gold in Lucknow continues to attract buyers as a trusted safe-haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty and market volatility.

Festive Buying Momentum

Analysts observe that with the onset of India’s busy festive calendar—highlighted by Diwali, Dhanteras, and the traditional wedding season—demand for gold in Lucknow remains exceptionally strong. The city’s long-standing cultural connection with gold jewellery, deeply woven into celebrations, religious customs, and matrimonial traditions, is playing a pivotal role in sustaining this momentum. Even as gold prices in several other Indian cities have shown signs of easing, Lucknow’s market continues to hold firm. The combination of steady consumer interest, vibrant retail activity, and the symbolic significance of gold in local households is giving sellers a distinct advantage, ensuring the city frequently tops the daily gold price charts in the country.

Gold Retains Its Shine Amid Global Turmoil

On the global stage, gold prices continue to derive support from a potent mix of economic and geopolitical factors. Persistent inflationary pressures, heightened geopolitical tensions in various regions, and continued uncertainty in global financial markets have all served to strengthen the metal’s status as a reliable hedge against instability. These conditions have reaffirmed gold’s centuries-old role as a trusted store of value, attracting both institutional investors and retail buyers seeking security in turbulent times globally.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Prices Lucknow 24 Karat Gold Price 22-karat Gold Rate Gold Demand Festive Season
Advertisement

Advertisement

