Lost Your Cheque Book? Here’s What You Must Do Immediately

HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLost Your Cheque Book? Here’s What You Must Do Immediately

According to banking rules, if a customer fails to inform the bank in time and a fraudulent transaction takes place, the customer may also be held responsible.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Losing a cheque book or having it stolen may seem like a minor issue, but it can pose a serious financial risk. If it falls into the wrong hands, someone could forge your signature and withdraw money from your bank account. Any delay in taking action can prove costly. Therefore, the moment you realise your cheque book is missing, it is crucial to act immediately to prevent potential financial loss.

Inform Your Bank Immediately

As soon as you discover that your cheque book has been lost or stolen, notify your bank without delay. According to banking rules, if a customer fails to inform the bank in time and a fraudulent transaction takes place, the customer may also be held responsible. The first and most important step is to request the bank to block the cheque book or place a stop-payment instruction on the relevant cheque numbers.

How To Block A Cheque Book

If you have access to net banking or your bank’s mobile app, log in and select the option under “Cheque Services” or “Stop Payment.” After entering the required details, you can block the cheque book or specific cheque numbers instantly.

If you do not have internet access, you can call the bank’s toll-free customer care number and request that your cheque book be blocked. The bank representative may ask you a few verification questions to confirm your identity before processing the request.

Alternatively, you can visit your nearest bank branch and submit a written application. Banks usually require customers to fill out a stop-payment request form, which must be completed accurately and submitted to initiate the process.

When To File a Police Complaint

If you suspect that the cheque book has been stolen or other belongings are also missing, it is advisable to file a police complaint. A police report can serve as important evidence in case of any dispute later.

After blocking the cheque book, make sure to obtain written confirmation from the bank via SMS or email. This can be useful if any issues arise in the future. You should also apply for a new cheque book and safely record the new cheque numbers once received.

Failure to inform the bank promptly could result in misuse of the cheque, and in such cases, the bank may refuse to take responsibility. Recovering the lost money can then become extremely difficult.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I do immediately if my cheque book is lost or stolen?

Inform your bank immediately. The first step is to request them to block the cheque book or place a stop-payment on the relevant cheque numbers to prevent fraudulent transactions.

How can I block my cheque book online?

Log in to your bank's net banking or mobile app. Navigate to 'Cheque Services' or 'Stop Payment' and enter the required details to block the cheque book or specific cheque numbers.

What if I don't have internet access to block my cheque book?

You can call your bank's toll-free customer care number. A representative will guide you through the process after verifying your identity.

When should I file a police complaint for a lost cheque book?

File a police complaint if you suspect your cheque book was stolen or if other belongings are also missing. A police report serves as important evidence in case of disputes.

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
