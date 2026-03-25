Sebi is proposing to introduce 'Gift Prepaid Payment Instruments' (PPIs) which will function like gift cards or digital vouchers for investing in mutual funds.
Your Next Gift Could Grow Money: Sebi Proposes Mutual Fund Vouchers
The idea is straightforward but potentially transformative; instead of gifting cash or shopping vouchers, individuals may soon be able to gift an investment itself.
Investing in mutual funds could soon become as simple as gifting a voucher. In a move aimed at making financial products more accessible, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed introducing gift cards that can be used to invest in mutual funds.
The idea is straightforward but potentially transformative; instead of gifting cash or shopping vouchers, individuals may soon be able to gift an investment itself.
What Sebi Is Proposing
Sebi has proposed the introduction of Gift Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs), which would function as prepaid cards or digital vouchers specifically meant for mutual fund investments, reported Business Standard.
Under this framework, an individual can purchase a gift card using a bank account or Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and transfer it to a recipient. The recipient can then use the value stored in the card to invest in mutual fund units.
In essence, it converts gifting into a structured investment opportunity, especially for those who may not yet be active participants in financial markets.
How The System Will Work
The process has been designed to be simple and user-friendly:
- A buyer purchases a gift PPI using a bank transfer or UPI
- The card is gifted to another individual
- The recipient redeems the value to invest in mutual fund schemes
The concept mirrors retail gift cards but channels funds into long-term wealth creation instead of consumption.
Safeguards And Key Rules
To ensure transparency and prevent misuse, Sebi has proposed a set of clear rules:
- Maximum investment limit of Rs 50,000 per person per financial year
- Funding allowed only via bank transfers or UPI, with no cash transactions permitted
- A validity period of one year from the date of issuance
- Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs) will track and monitor investments
- If the prescribed Rs 50,000 limit is exceeded, the transaction will be rejected, and the funds will be refunded.
These safeguards aim to strike a balance between accessibility and regulatory oversight.
Why This Matters For Investors
The proposal builds on the increasing popularity of prepaid and digital payment solutions in India. Traditionally, gift cards have been widely used in retail, but their application in financial products marks a new direction.
The regulator believes that such instruments can lower the psychological and procedural barriers associated with investing. For many first-time investors, the complexity of account opening, documentation and product selection can act as deterrents.
By simplifying the entry point, gift-based investing could introduce a new demographic to mutual funds.
Push For Financial Inclusion
The consultation paper follows a proposal submitted by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), which recommended allowing Gift PPIs as a mode of investing in mutual fund units.
Sebi has emphasised that “Gift Card/ Gift PPI is expected to improve financial inclusion through onboarding of new investors in the mutual fund space.”
This aligns with broader trends in India’s financial ecosystem, where Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and retail participation have grown significantly in recent years. Despite this, a large section of the population remains outside formal investment channels.
Gift-based investing could serve as a stepping stone, particularly for younger individuals or those unfamiliar with financial markets.
What Happens Next
Sebi has invited public comments on the proposal until April 14, indicating that the framework is still under consultation.
If implemented, the initiative could reshape how Indians approach both gifting and investing, blending the two into a single, accessible financial tool.
For now, the proposal signals a broader shift: making investing not just a financial decision, but a more inclusive and everyday activity.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Sebi proposing regarding mutual fund investments?
How will the mutual fund gift card system work?
A buyer purchases a gift PPI via bank transfer or UPI and gifts it to someone. The recipient then uses the value on the card to invest in mutual fund units.
What are the safeguards for these mutual fund gift cards?
There's a limit of Rs 50,000 per person annually, funding is only via bank transfer/UPI, and the card is valid for one year from issuance.
Why is Sebi introducing this proposal?
The aim is to make mutual fund investments more accessible and encourage financial inclusion by lowering barriers for new investors.