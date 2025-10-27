Kolkata Sees Dip In Gold Prices, Compare Rates Across India

Gold prices in Kolkata fell slightly on Monday, mirroring a downward movement in the international market as investors adjusted their expectations around interest rate decisions and a stronger US dollar weighed on sentiment. Local traders noted that while retail demand has softened slightly, investors continue to view gold as a safe-haven option amid market volatility.

India, which ranks as the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to rely primarily on imports to meet domestic demand. Recycled gold contributes only a small share of supply, highlighting the country’s dependence on international price movements and global trade conditions.

Rupee Fluctuations Influence Local Gold Prices

Given that gold is priced in US dollars globally, the rupee’s exchange rate plays a major role in determining domestic prices. A weaker rupee raises import costs, thereby pushing up retail prices in cities like Kolkata, while a stronger rupee helps keep prices stable. Analysts said that persistent global currency volatility has made the market more unpredictable in recent sessions.

Globally, gold prices are impacted by a combination of economic data, movements in bond yields, and central bank policy decisions. The metal continues to serve as a hedge against inflation and financial uncertainty, attracting investors during periods of global instability. However, the rise in US Treasury yields and speculation over interest rate decisions have added downward pressure to bullion this week.

Gold Prices Across Major Cities

In Kolkata, 24-karat gold (999 purity) was priced at Rs 12,448 per gram, while 22-karat gold stood at Rs 11,410 per gram on Monday. The minor drop in rates reflects the softening global trend and a firmer dollar index. Across India, Delhi recorded 24-karat gold at Rs 12,463 per gram, while Chennai saw prices at Rs 12,491 per gram. Similar rates were noted in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Jewellers in Kolkata said that while short-term buying has slowed, long-term investors continue to hold their positions in anticipation of a price rebound later this year. Retailers are also expecting renewed activity ahead of the festive season, which traditionally boosts gold demand in the region.

Demand Remains Resilient Despite Price Dip

Although prices slipped marginally, analysts believe that gold’s intrinsic appeal as a stable investment remains undiminished. With ongoing economic uncertainty, Indian consumers continue to see gold as both a cultural essential and a financial safeguard. The long-term outlook for gold demand remains strong, even as short-term fluctuations persist. In Kolkata, the metal’s enduring value and traditional importance are expected to sustain steady demand, particularly as local markets gear up for upcoming festivals and weddings.