Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceKolkata Sees Dip In Gold Prices, Compare Rates Across India

Kolkata Sees Dip In Gold Prices, Compare Rates Across India

Recycled gold contributes only a small share of supply, highlighting the country’s dependence on international price movements and global trade conditions.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices in Kolkata fell slightly on Monday, mirroring a downward movement in the international market as investors adjusted their expectations around interest rate decisions and a stronger US dollar weighed on sentiment. Local traders noted that while retail demand has softened slightly, investors continue to view gold as a safe-haven option amid market volatility.

India, which ranks as the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to rely primarily on imports to meet domestic demand. Recycled gold contributes only a small share of supply, highlighting the country’s dependence on international price movements and global trade conditions.

Rupee Fluctuations Influence Local Gold Prices

Given that gold is priced in US dollars globally, the rupee’s exchange rate plays a major role in determining domestic prices. A weaker rupee raises import costs, thereby pushing up retail prices in cities like Kolkata, while a stronger rupee helps keep prices stable. Analysts said that persistent global currency volatility has made the market more unpredictable in recent sessions.

Globally, gold prices are impacted by a combination of economic data, movements in bond yields, and central bank policy decisions. The metal continues to serve as a hedge against inflation and financial uncertainty, attracting investors during periods of global instability. However, the rise in US Treasury yields and speculation over interest rate decisions have added downward pressure to bullion this week.

Gold Prices Across Major Cities

In Kolkata, 24-karat gold (999 purity) was priced at Rs 12,448 per gram, while 22-karat gold stood at Rs 11,410 per gram on Monday. The minor drop in rates reflects the softening global trend and a firmer dollar index. Across India, Delhi recorded 24-karat gold at Rs 12,463 per gram, while Chennai saw prices at Rs 12,491 per gram. Similar rates were noted in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Jewellers in Kolkata said that while short-term buying has slowed, long-term investors continue to hold their positions in anticipation of a price rebound later this year. Retailers are also expecting renewed activity ahead of the festive season, which traditionally boosts gold demand in the region.

Demand Remains Resilient Despite Price Dip

Although prices slipped marginally, analysts believe that gold’s intrinsic appeal as a stable investment remains undiminished. With ongoing economic uncertainty, Indian consumers continue to see gold as both a cultural essential and a financial safeguard. The long-term outlook for gold demand remains strong, even as short-term fluctuations persist. In Kolkata, the metal’s enduring value and traditional importance are expected to sustain steady demand, particularly as local markets gear up for upcoming festivals and weddings.

Also read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Kolkata Today Kolkata Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Yunus Gifts Map To Pak General Showing India’s Northeast In Bangladesh, Triggers Row
Crime
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Obscene AI Photos Of 3 Sisters
News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Advertisement

Videos

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Erupts With Massive Explosion; Panic Grips Batangas Province
Tyre-Factory Boiler Blast in Saranpur Kills Two Workers; Five Others Injured, Probe Launched
Tension in MP’s Bhind After Dalit Man’s Murder; Villagers Torch Accused’s Houses
Delhi News: Fake ENO Factory Busted in Delhi’s Ibrahimpur; Over 91,000 Packets Seized
Donald Trump Dance Viral Video: Donald Trump’s Dance at Malaysia Airport Goes Viral During Asia Visit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget