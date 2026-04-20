Government Simplifies Aadhaar Address Update Rule-All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UIDAI allows Aadhaar address updates via Head of Family.

HoF must approve the address update request online.

A Rs 50 fee is applicable for the service.

Updating address details in Aadhaar has often been difficult for individuals without valid proof of residence. With Aadhaar now essential for banking, government schemes and identity verification, the absence of documents such as utility bills or rental agreements creates significant hurdles. To ease this, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a facility that allows users to update their address online using the consent of the Head of Family (HoF), even without personal address proof.

How HoF Update Works

Users need to log in to the UIDAI portal and select the ‘Head of Family-based Address Update’ option under the address update section. They must then enter the Aadhaar number of the HoF. For privacy reasons, no additional personal details of the HoF are displayed.

Applicants are required to upload a document proving their relationship with the HoF. Acceptable documents include a ration card, marriage certificate, passport or mark sheet. A nominal fee of Rs 50 must be paid online, after which a Service Request Number (SRN) is generated for tracking.

Approval Mandatory

The process is not complete until the HoF grants approval. Once the request is submitted, the HoF receives an SMS notification and must log in to approve or reject it within 30 days.

If no action is taken within this period, the request is automatically cancelled. Importantly, the Rs 50 fee is non-refundable in such cases, making timely approval essential.

No Documents? There’s An Option

For applicants who do not have any proof of relationship, UIDAI has provided a self-declaration option. In this case, the HoF can submit a declaration form confirming the relationship, which can be uploaded in place of formal documents.

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