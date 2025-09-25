Gold Prices Fall, Check Rates In Chennai

Gold prices recorded a slight decline on Wednesday, with Chennai quoting 22-karat gold at Rs 10,510 per gram and 24-karat gold at Rs 11,466 per gram. The city, which has a long-standing tradition of gold consumption, especially during weddings and festivals, remains a key market for bullion trade in southern India.

As India relies predominantly on imports to meet its demand for the yellow metal, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate continue to directly shape local pricing. Recycled gold remains a minor contributor, leaving international developments and currency trends as decisive factors.

Factors Driving Gold Prices in Chennai

Retail buyers in Chennai must account for not only international price benchmarks but also domestic levies such as import duty, GST, and state-level charges. These significantly influence the final price per gram, making gold ownership costlier for consumers.

Globally, prices of gold remain closely tied to central bank policy moves and the prevailing bond yield environment. Investors often seek refuge in the precious metal when geopolitical risks rise or global markets show instability.

On Wednesday, bullion eased slightly as global traders balanced between expectations of US monetary policy adjustments and weaker economic indicators. The decline in prices, however, is not seen as a long-term reversal, given the strong demand base in India.

Price Comparison Across Major Cities

Chennai’s gold rates today stood among the higher end of the national spectrum, with 22-karat at Rs 10,510 per gram and 24-karat at Rs 11,466 per gram. By comparison, Delhi and Lucknow quoted Rs 10,505 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,459 per gram for 24-karat.

Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru all had gold priced at Rs 10,490 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,444 per gram for 24-karat. Ahmedabad and Indore posted slightly higher rates of Rs 10,495 per gram and Rs 11,449 per gram. Kolkata remained aligned with Mumbai and Hyderabad at Rs 10,490 per gram (22-karat) and Rs 11,444 per gram (24-karat).

Gold’s Role as a Safe-Haven Investment

Despite marginal price dips, gold continues to hold significant cultural and financial importance in Chennai. For households, it is more than an ornament—it is viewed as an asset that preserves wealth and acts as a hedge against market volatility.

In the backdrop of uncertain global trade conditions and fluctuating oil prices, gold continues to stand out as a reliable choice for long-term investors and cautious savers alike.