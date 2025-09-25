Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarkets Gear Up For Another Heavy Day, Sensex Opens Below 81,600

Markets Gear Up For Another Heavy Day, Sensex Opens Below 81,600

In the pre-open session, the Sensex tumbled 170 points to breach 81,550, and the Nifty fell over 100 points to touch 24,940, around 9:02 AM.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian markets looked set to enter yet another trading session in red on Thursday. The BSE Sensex started the day under 81,600, crashing more than 100 points , while the NSE Nifty50 rang in the opening bell at 25,033, falling 24 points, around 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, BEL, ICICI Bank, and HUL settled among the gainers today. On the other hand, the laggards included Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Eternal, and Titan.

In the broader markets, it was a sea of red across the indices. The Nifty Microcap250 dominated after it slid 0.42 per cent. Sectorally, the Auto index crashed 0.68 per cent, while the FMCG index climbed 0.41 per cent.

Notably, the GIFT Nifty gave indications of a muted session ahead for equities. Around 7:36 AM, the Nifty futures traded near 25,070, slipping almost 50 points. In the pre-open session, the Sensex tumbled 170 points to breach 81,550, and the Nifty fell over 100 points to touch 24,940, around 9:02 AM.

In the previous trading session on Wednesday, the equities ended lower for the fourth consecutive day, pressured by profit-taking in banking, auto and capital goods stocks, along with continued foreign fund outflows. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid concerns over US H-1B visa fee hikes, weak global cues, and elevated domestic valuations.

The Sensex fell 386.47 points, or 0.47 per cent, to settle at 81,715.63. The broader Nifty declined 112.60 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 25,056.90.

Over the past four sessions, the Sensex has tumbled 1,298.33 points, or 1.56 per cent, while the Nifty has lost 366.7 points, or 1.44 per cent.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Markets Today Share Market Today GIFT Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Cities
Two Groups Clash Over Social Media Post In Gujarat's Gandhinagar; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
Clash In Gujarat Over Social Media Post; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
World
'No Coincidence': Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
World
'We Don't Want To Punish India': US Energy Secretary Urges New Delhi To Reconsider Russian Oil Purchase
'We Don't Want To Punish India': US Energy Secretary Urges New Delhi To Reconsider Russian Oil Purchase
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget