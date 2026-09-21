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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Sep 21): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 21): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Sep 21, amid weak demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver futures declined Monday amid weaker demand.
  • MCX gold fell 0.5%; global gold prices also dropped.
  • Markets monitor global data, dollar, geopolitics for future direction.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Monday, with gold coming under pressure amid weaker spot demand, while traders remained watchful of global economic data, currency movements and geopolitical developments for further direction.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery fell by Rs 773, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 1,53,608 per 10 grams. The contract was traded in a business turnover of 998 lots.

Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker spot demand. In the international market, gold futures also moved lower, falling 0.53 per cent to $4,355.59 per ounce in New York.

Gold is expected to remain volatile and range-bound during the coming week, with market participants tracking movements in the US dollar and bond yields, developments in the West Asia conflict and crude oil prices.

Silver had gained strongly in the previous week, with MCX silver futures rising Rs 6,629, or nearly 3 per cent, to close at Rs 2.41 lakh per kilogram. However, the precious metal also came under pressure on Monday as bullion prices weakened.

In global markets, Comex silver futures for December delivery had ended the previous week around 3 per cent higher at $67.15 per ounce.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said MCX gold had opened the previous week on a weak note near Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams before recovering towards Rs 1.54 lakh as buying emerged at lower levels.

The recovery came amid heightened volatility as markets assessed major macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, he said. With several key events now behind the markets, attention is expected to shift towards expectations for the next phase of monetary policy and geopolitical risks.

Investors will also track a fresh set of economic indicators this week, including mid-month manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings from major economies.

US housing data, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment readings due later in the week are also expected to provide cues on the outlook for monetary policy and bullion demand.

Silver, meanwhile, tracked movements in industrial metals, recovering from early losses to end the previous week with strong gains. With major central bank events now behind markets, traders will also focus on the People's Bank of China, which is expected to announce its monetary policy on Monday, with rates likely to remain unchanged.

Also Read : Onion Prices Rise 82% In Three Months Ahead Of Festive Season: What’s Behind The Surge?

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 21

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,583

22 Karat- 14,285

18 Karat- 11,691

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,568

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 12,040

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,568

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,568

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,568

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,568

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,568 14,270 11,676
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,573 14,275 11,681
Gold Rate in Indore 15,573 14,275 11,681
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,583 14,285 11,691
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,568 14,270 12,040
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,568 14,270 11,676
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,568 14,270 11,676
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,583 14,285 11,691
Gold Rate in Salem 15,568 14,270 12,040
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,568 14,270 11,676
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,568 14,270 11,676
Gold Rate in Patna 15,573 14,275 11,681

Also Read : Noel Tata Opposes Chandrasekaran’s Third Term, Tata Trusts Considers Legal Action

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 21

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices fall in futures trade on Monday?

Gold prices declined in futures trade on Monday primarily due to weaker spot demand. The October delivery contract on MCX fell by 0.5 percent, and international gold futures also moved lower.

What factors are influencing gold and silver prices?

Gold and silver prices are influenced by global economic data, currency movements, and geopolitical developments. Traders also watch the US dollar, bond yields, the West Asia conflict, crude oil prices, and economic indicators.

What was the recent performance of silver prices?

Silver gained strongly in the previous week, with MCX silver futures rising nearly 3 percent. However, on Monday, the precious metal came under pressure as bullion prices weakened.

What is the outlook for gold prices in the coming week?

Gold is expected to remain volatile and range-bound in the coming week. Market participants will be tracking movements in the US dollar, bond yields, the West Asia conflict, and crude oil prices.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Sep 21 2026
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