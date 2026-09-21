Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver futures declined Monday amid weaker demand.

MCX gold fell 0.5%; global gold prices also dropped.

Markets monitor global data, dollar, geopolitics for future direction.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Monday, with gold coming under pressure amid weaker spot demand, while traders remained watchful of global economic data, currency movements and geopolitical developments for further direction.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery fell by Rs 773, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 1,53,608 per 10 grams. The contract was traded in a business turnover of 998 lots.

Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker spot demand. In the international market, gold futures also moved lower, falling 0.53 per cent to $4,355.59 per ounce in New York.

Gold is expected to remain volatile and range-bound during the coming week, with market participants tracking movements in the US dollar and bond yields, developments in the West Asia conflict and crude oil prices.

Silver had gained strongly in the previous week, with MCX silver futures rising Rs 6,629, or nearly 3 per cent, to close at Rs 2.41 lakh per kilogram. However, the precious metal also came under pressure on Monday as bullion prices weakened.

In global markets, Comex silver futures for December delivery had ended the previous week around 3 per cent higher at $67.15 per ounce.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said MCX gold had opened the previous week on a weak note near Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams before recovering towards Rs 1.54 lakh as buying emerged at lower levels.

The recovery came amid heightened volatility as markets assessed major macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, he said. With several key events now behind the markets, attention is expected to shift towards expectations for the next phase of monetary policy and geopolitical risks.

Investors will also track a fresh set of economic indicators this week, including mid-month manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings from major economies.

US housing data, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment readings due later in the week are also expected to provide cues on the outlook for monetary policy and bullion demand.

Silver, meanwhile, tracked movements in industrial metals, recovering from early losses to end the previous week with strong gains. With major central bank events now behind markets, traders will also focus on the People's Bank of China, which is expected to announce its monetary policy on Monday, with rates likely to remain unchanged.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 21

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,583

22 Karat- 14,285

18 Karat- 11,691

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,568

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 12,040

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,568

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,568

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,568

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,568

22 Karat- 14,270

18 Karat- 11,676

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Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities