Gold prices declined in futures trade on Monday primarily due to weaker spot demand. The October delivery contract on MCX fell by 0.5 percent, and international gold futures also moved lower.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 21): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices traded lower on Sep 21, amid weak demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver futures declined Monday amid weaker demand.
- MCX gold fell 0.5%; global gold prices also dropped.
- Markets monitor global data, dollar, geopolitics for future direction.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Monday, with gold coming under pressure amid weaker spot demand, while traders remained watchful of global economic data, currency movements and geopolitical developments for further direction.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery fell by Rs 773, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 1,53,608 per 10 grams. The contract was traded in a business turnover of 998 lots.
Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker spot demand. In the international market, gold futures also moved lower, falling 0.53 per cent to $4,355.59 per ounce in New York.
Gold is expected to remain volatile and range-bound during the coming week, with market participants tracking movements in the US dollar and bond yields, developments in the West Asia conflict and crude oil prices.
Silver had gained strongly in the previous week, with MCX silver futures rising Rs 6,629, or nearly 3 per cent, to close at Rs 2.41 lakh per kilogram. However, the precious metal also came under pressure on Monday as bullion prices weakened.
In global markets, Comex silver futures for December delivery had ended the previous week around 3 per cent higher at $67.15 per ounce.
Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said MCX gold had opened the previous week on a weak note near Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams before recovering towards Rs 1.54 lakh as buying emerged at lower levels.
The recovery came amid heightened volatility as markets assessed major macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, he said. With several key events now behind the markets, attention is expected to shift towards expectations for the next phase of monetary policy and geopolitical risks.
Investors will also track a fresh set of economic indicators this week, including mid-month manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings from major economies.
US housing data, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment readings due later in the week are also expected to provide cues on the outlook for monetary policy and bullion demand.
Silver, meanwhile, tracked movements in industrial metals, recovering from early losses to end the previous week with strong gains. With major central bank events now behind markets, traders will also focus on the People's Bank of China, which is expected to announce its monetary policy on Monday, with rates likely to remain unchanged.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 21
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,583
22 Karat- 14,285
18 Karat- 11,691
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,568
22 Karat- 14,270
18 Karat- 12,040
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,568
22 Karat- 14,270
18 Karat- 11,676
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,568
22 Karat- 14,270
18 Karat- 11,676
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,568
22 Karat- 14,270
18 Karat- 11,676
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,568
22 Karat- 14,270
18 Karat- 11,676
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,568
|14,270
|11,676
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,573
|14,275
|11,681
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,573
|14,275
|11,681
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,583
|14,285
|11,691
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,568
|14,270
|12,040
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,568
|14,270
|11,676
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,568
|14,270
|11,676
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,583
|14,285
|11,691
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,568
|14,270
|12,040
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,568
|14,270
|11,676
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,568
|14,270
|11,676
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,573
|14,275
|11,681
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 21
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|250
|250,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold prices fall in futures trade on Monday?
What factors are influencing gold and silver prices?
Gold and silver prices are influenced by global economic data, currency movements, and geopolitical developments. Traders also watch the US dollar, bond yields, the West Asia conflict, crude oil prices, and economic indicators.
What was the recent performance of silver prices?
Silver gained strongly in the previous week, with MCX silver futures rising nearly 3 percent. However, on Monday, the precious metal came under pressure as bullion prices weakened.
What is the outlook for gold prices in the coming week?
Gold is expected to remain volatile and range-bound in the coming week. Market participants will be tracking movements in the US dollar, bond yields, the West Asia conflict, and crude oil prices.