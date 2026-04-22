No Emergency Fund? This One Mistake Could Cost You Your Investments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emergency fund secures investments during unexpected financial crises.

Calculate fund size based on personal expenses and risk tolerance.

Build fund gradually, automate savings, and keep accessible.

Emergencies rarely come with a warning. A job loss, a medical bill, or an unexpected repair can disrupt even the most carefully planned finances. Yet, many investors focus on returns and ignore the one thing that protects everything else, liquidity. An emergency fund is not just a safety net. It is what keeps your long-term strategy intact when life throws a curveball.

Consider this. Amit, a 35-year-old IT professional, earns well and invests regularly in Equity Funds. His portfolio looks solid on paper. Then, his company announces layoffs and he finds himself without income for three months. With no emergency fund, Amit redeems his equity investments during a market dip to meet expenses. The result is not just financial stress, but also a permanent dent in his wealth creation journey. Now imagine the same situation with a six-month cash buffer.

The outcome changes completely. His investments stay untouched, and he buys time to find the right opportunity instead of making rushed decisions. That is the real role of an emergency fund. What is an emergency fund? Think of it as insurance for your income. It is a pool of money set aside exclusively for situations that are unexpected, unavoidable, and urgent. This includes job loss, medical expenses not covered by insurance, or essential repairs. It is not meant for vacations, gadgets, or lifestyle upgrades.

The distinction matters because discipline is what gives this fund its power. How much should you keep? The standard rule suggests three to six months of expenses. But your number should reflect your life. If your monthly expenses are Rs 60,000, your base target lies between Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 3.6 lakh. However, this is only a starting point. If you work in a volatile sector, have dependents, or carry high EMIs, your cushion should be higher. On the other hand, stable income and fewer responsibilities allow for a smaller buffer. The idea is simple.

Your emergency fund should match your risk, not someone else’s rulebook. Building it is simpler than it looks Most people delay starting because the target feels large. That is a mistake. The process works best when it is gradual and consistent. Start by calculating your monthly essentials. Fix a realistic monthly contribution, even if it is Rs 5,000. Automate this transfer so it happens without effort. Treat it like a mandatory expense, not an optional saving. Use Bonuses or incentives to accelerate the process. Over time, what seemed small starts becoming meaningful. Where should you park this money? This is where many investors go wrong.

An emergency fund is not about earning high returns. It is about access and safety. Keep one month’s expenses in a savings account for immediate needs. Park the remaining amount in sweep-in deposits or liquid Mutual Funds where you can access funds within a day. The goal is simple. When an emergency hits, you should not have to think twice before accessing your money. Avoid equities or long-term instruments here. Market volatility and liquidity constraints defeat the purpose.

Why it matters beyond money

An emergency fund does more than cover expenses. It protects your investments from being disturbed at the wrong time. It preserves compounding. It also protects your behaviour. Investors without a buffer often panic. They sell at the wrong time, borrow at high costs, or delay important decisions. Those with a cushion think clearly. They stay invested. They act, rather than react. There is also a psychological edge. Financial stress often spills into other areas of life. A strong emergency fund brings a sense of control. It allows you to handle uncertainty without anxiety. It also gives you flexibility. You can switch jobs, take a break, or even explore a new opportunity without being forced by immediate financial pressure. In many ways, it buys you freedom.

Common mistakes to watch

Chasing returns with emergency funds is the biggest error. Another is not updating the fund as expenses rise. Mixing this money with regular savings can lead to accidental spending. And once used, many forget to rebuild it, leaving themselves exposed again. Balance is key. Too little defeats the purpose. Too much can drag overall returns. The bottom line An emergency fund may not look exciting. It does not deliver high returns or dramatic growth. But it quietly does something far more important. It protects everything else. Before chasing your next investment idea, ask yourself a simple question. If your income stops tomorrow, how long can your current savings support you? Your answer to that question will tell you more about your financial readiness than any portfolio statement ever will.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)