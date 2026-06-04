PM Kisan Installment May Be Stopped If You Miss This June 30 Deadline

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Online e-KYC is available; CSCs offer biometric verification.

The central government runs several welfare schemes for farmers across India. Among them, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme is one of the most widely used. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year, paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each directly into their bank accounts.

Crores of farmers depend on this money and wait for each new installment. But many of them miss out, not because of any major issue, but because of one small step they skipped.

Why Your Installment May Get Stopped

If you are a PM Kisan beneficiary and have not completed your e-KYC yet, your next installment could be held back. The government made e-KYC mandatory to weed out fake or ineligible beneficiaries and ensure that only genuine farmers receive the benefit.

The deadline to complete e-KYC is June 30, 2026. Farmers who miss this date risk losing access to the scheme's benefits.

How To Complete PM Kisan e-KYC Online

The process is straightforward and can be done from home. Visit the official PM Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the e-KYC option. Enter your Aadhaar number and verify the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Once done, your e-KYC will be updated successfully.

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No Smartphone? Visit Your Nearest CSC

Farmers who are not comfortable with the online process do not need to worry. They can walk into any Common Service Centre (CSC) near them and get their e-KYC done through biometric verification. The centre will handle the process on your behalf.

Why Is e-KYC Mandatory

e-KYC verifies the identity of each beneficiary using their Aadhaar details. This helps the government block fraudulent registrations and makes sure the money reaches the right person. It is a one-time step, but a critical one. Without it, even a long-standing PM Kisan beneficiary can have their installment withheld.

If you want your next payment without any delay, complete your e-KYC before June 30.

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