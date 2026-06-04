Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinancePM Kisan Installment May Be Stopped If You Miss This June 30 Deadline

PM Kisan Installment May Be Stopped If You Miss This June 30 Deadline

PM Kisan beneficiaries must complete their mandatory e-KYC by June 30, 2026, to continue receiving scheme benefits. Farmers who miss the deadline risk having their next Rs 2,000 installment withheld.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Online e-KYC is available; CSCs offer biometric verification.

The central government runs several welfare schemes for farmers across India. Among them, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme is one of the most widely used. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year, paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each directly into their bank accounts.

Crores of farmers depend on this money and wait for each new installment. But many of them miss out, not because of any major issue, but because of one small step they skipped.

Why Your Installment May Get Stopped

If you are a PM Kisan beneficiary and have not completed your e-KYC yet, your next installment could be held back. The government made e-KYC mandatory to weed out fake or ineligible beneficiaries and ensure that only genuine farmers receive the benefit.

The deadline to complete e-KYC is June 30, 2026. Farmers who miss this date risk losing access to the scheme's benefits.

How To Complete PM Kisan e-KYC Online

The process is straightforward and can be done from home. Visit the official PM Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the e-KYC option. Enter your Aadhaar number and verify the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Once done, your e-KYC will be updated successfully.

Also Read: Dalal Street Tense, All Eyes On RBI MPC Decision, Sensex 500 Points Down, Nifty In Red

No Smartphone? Visit Your Nearest CSC

Farmers who are not comfortable with the online process do not need to worry. They can walk into any Common Service Centre (CSC) near them and get their e-KYC done through biometric verification. The centre will handle the process on your behalf.

Why Is e-KYC Mandatory

e-KYC verifies the identity of each beneficiary using their Aadhaar details. This helps the government block fraudulent registrations and makes sure the money reaches the right person. It is a one-time step, but a critical one. Without it, even a long-standing PM Kisan beneficiary can have their installment withheld.

If you want your next payment without any delay, complete your e-KYC before June 30.

Also Read: Tariff Threat On One Side, Trade Breakthrough On The Other: Inside US-India Talks

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What should farmers do if they cannot complete e-KYC online?

Farmers who are not comfortable with the online process can visit any Common Service Centre (CSC) near them. They can get their e-KYC done through biometric verification at the center.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 04 Jun 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Kisan PM Kisan Installment PM Kisan E-KYC Farmer Welfare Schemes PM Kisan Deadline Aadhaar E-KYC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 4): Prices Edge Higher, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 4): Prices Edge Higher, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
EMIs, FDs And Household Budgets: What Families Should Watch Before The MPR
EMIs, FDs And Household Budgets: What Families Should Watch Before The MPR
Personal Finance
The Insurance Trap: Too Much Cover Can Hurt Your Finances Too
Overinsured Or Underinsured? The Costly Insurance Mistake Many Indians Make
Personal Finance
Decision Fatigue Could Be Secretly Ruining Your Finances. Here’s How
You Were Careful All Month. So Why Did You Overspend In The Final Week?
Advertisement

Videos

BIG REVEAL: Hotel Owner's Confession Sparks Fresh Questions in Deadly Delhi Fire Case
EXCLUSIVE: Hotel Owner Arrested After Deadly Delhi Fire; Probe Reveals Major Safety Violations
TRAGEDY IN DELHI: Eight Members of Visiting Family Killed in Deadly Hotel Fire, Questions Mount
BREAKING: Five Dead, Several Critical After Massive ICU Fire at Muzaffarpur Private Hospital
ALERT: Twin Fire Disasters in Delhi Hotel and Muzaffarpur Hospital Raise Safety Concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget