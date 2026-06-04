Buying A Home? Women Can Save Lakhs Through Lower Loan Rates And Tax Benefits

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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceHome Loan Benefits For Women: Lower Interest Rates, Tax Breaks And PMAY Subsidies

Home Loan Benefits For Women: Lower Interest Rates, Tax Breaks And PMAY Subsidies

Owning property and repaying a home loan helps women build a stronger credit profile over time. A good credit history makes it easier to access future credit on better terms.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Joint applications enhance approval; home ownership builds credit.

Women borrowers in India have access to a range of financial benefits on home loans. These benefits can meaningfully reduce both the cost of borrowing and the overall burden of repayment. 

From preferential interest rates to government subsidies, these advantages are designed to encourage more women to enter the formal credit market and own property.

Lower Interest Rates For Women Borrowers

Most banks and housing finance companies offer women a small but significant concession on home loan interest rates, typically between 5 and 10 basis points lower than standard rates. Over a long tenure, this adds up.

Consider a Rs 50 lakh loan at an interest rate of 8.45 per cent for 30 years. A woman borrower availing the 5 bps concession can save over Rs 63,000 in total interest over the loan period. The savings grow further on larger loan amounts.

Women Pay Less Stamp Duty In Several States

State governments, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, charge women 1 to 2 per cent less in stamp duty compared to male buyers. Stamp duty is a one-time charge paid at the time of property registration, and for high-value properties, the difference can mean substantial savings.

In Delhi, a woman buyer can get a concession of up to Rs 1 lakh on a property valued at Rs 50 lakh.

Also Read: Decision Fatigue Could Be Secretly Ruining Your Finances. Here’s How

Tax Benefits Under Section 80C And 24(b)

Women home loan borrowers can also claim income tax deductions under the old tax regime. Up to Rs 1.5 lakh can be claimed under Section 80C on the principal repaid each year. An additional deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh is available under Section 24(b) on the interest paid.

For joint loans, such as those taken with a spouse, both borrowers can claim these deductions individually, effectively doubling the household tax benefit.

PMAY 2.0 Subsidy For Eligible Buyers

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0, female ownership is a mandatory condition to avail benefits in the Economically Weaker Section and Low Income Group categories. As proposed in 2026, eligible borrowers under the scheme can receive subsidies of up to Rs 1.80 lakh, which directly reduces the loan amount and lowers monthly EMIs.

Applying Jointly Improves Loan Approval Chances

A woman applying for a home loan jointly with a spouse or earning family member is seen as a lower-risk borrower by lenders. This is because dual-income households have a stronger repayment capacity. The co-borrower must also be a co-owner of the property to qualify for most associated benefits.

Why Home Ownership Builds Credit For Women

Owning property and repaying a home loan consistently helps women build a stronger credit profile over time. A good credit history makes it easier to access future credit on better terms. Lower EMIs also reduce the risk of missed payments, which in turn lowers default instances and improves creditworthiness further.

Women who are aware of these benefits and compare loan offers across lenders are better positioned to make the most of them.

Also Read: You’re Already Paying For The Flight. Should You Skip The Insurance Add-On?

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Does applying for a home loan jointly improve approval chances?

Yes, applying jointly with a spouse or earning family member is seen as lower risk by lenders due to stronger repayment capacity. The co-borrower must also be a co-owner of the property.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Home Loan Benefits For Women Women Home Loan Home Loan Interest Rates Tax Benefits On Home Loan Stamp Duty Concession For Women Women Homebuyers India
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