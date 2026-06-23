How To Apply For An Ayushman Card Online: Complete Step-By-Step Guide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayushman Card provides ₹5 lakh cashless healthcare annually.

PMJAY covers vulnerable families, specific groups, and all seniors.

Apply online, through apps, or offline via designated centers.

The Ayushman Card allows eligible beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY to avail cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year at empanelled hospitals across India.

Beneficiaries can apply for the Ayushman Card online through the PMJAY portal, the Ayushman App or Common Service Centres (CSCs) after Aadhaar-based verification.

Who Is Eligible For An Ayushman Card?

Eligibility under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY is determined using the SECC 2011 database, NFSA beneficiary data and approved occupational categories in eligible states.

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The scheme primarily covers economically vulnerable families, disadvantaged rural households and low-income occupational groups in urban areas.

In addition, all senior citizens aged 70 years and above are eligible under the scheme irrespective of income.

PMJAY Now Operational Across India

Ayushman Bharat PMJAY is currently operational in all 28 states and 8 Union Territories.

Recent milestones in implementation include:

Odisha implemented Ayushman Bharat PMJAY in January 2025.

Delhi became the 28th state to implement PMJAY in April 2025.

West Bengal joined Ayushman Bharat PMJAY in June 2026 after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Health Authority (NHA).

The implementation of PMJAY in West Bengal is expected to extend healthcare coverage benefits to around 1.43 crore families in the state.

Documents Required For Ayushman Card Registration

Depending on state-specific implementation guidelines, applicants may need the following documents:

Aadhaar Card for identity verification

Aadhaar-linked mobile number for OTP authentication

Ration Card or Family ID for beneficiary verification

PAN Card or alternative identity proof

Income certificate, where applicable

Caste certificate, where required

Passport-size photograph

Family relationship proof for family-based verification

RSBY URN or other state-specific beneficiary documents, where applicable

How To Apply For Ayushman Card Online?

Eligible beneficiaries can register through the NHA-PMJAY beneficiary portal or the Ayushman App.

The addition of a new individual or family to the beneficiary list is generally handled offline through State Health Agencies or local ration offices.

Through The NHA-PMJAY Beneficiary Portal

Step 1: Visit the beneficiary portal.

Step 2: Log in as a beneficiary using the registered mobile number and OTP.

Step 3: Select the state, sub-scheme (such as PMJAY) and district. Beneficiaries can search using Aadhaar number, PMJAY ID, Family ID or name.

Step 4: Once the name appears, click the ‘Do e-KYC’ button.

Step 5: Select the ‘Aadhaar OTP’ option and click ‘Verify’.

Step 6: Provide consent, click ‘Allow’, and enter both Aadhaar OTP and mobile OTP.

Step 7: After successful verification and approval, click ‘Download Card’ to save the digital Ayushman Card.

Note: In some cases, the download link may become active 15–20 minutes after approval.

Through The Ayushman App

Step 1: Download the official Ayushman App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Sign in using a mobile number and OTP.

Step 3: Search beneficiary details using Aadhaar number, PMJAY ID, Family ID or location-based search.

Step 4: Complete e-KYC through Aadhaar OTP, Face Authentication, fingerprint scan or iris authentication.

Step 5: Capture a live photograph through the app.

Step 6: Verify details, submit the request and download the Ayushman Card after approval.

How To Apply Offline?

Beneficiaries who are unable to complete the online process can apply through CSCs or empanelled hospitals.

Through Common Service Centres (CSCs)

Step 1: Visit the nearest CSC.

Step 2: Request an Ayushman Bharat Card and provide a contact number for verification.

Step 3: Submit the required documents.

Step 4: Following successful verification, an authorised individual will process the card issuance.

Step 5: Collect the card from the CSC after a few days.

Through Empanelled Hospitals

Step 1: Visit a PMJAY empanelled hospital with Aadhaar Card and beneficiary details.

Step 2: Contact the Ayushman Mitra helpdesk.

Step 3: Complete beneficiary verification and Aadhaar-based authentication.

Step 4: Eligible beneficiaries can receive the Ayushman Card after approval.

Special Enrollment Process For Senior Citizens

Senior citizens aged 70 years and above can enrol through the PMJAY website by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official PMJAY website.

Step 2: Click the ‘Am I Eligible’ option.

Step 3: Enter the captcha code, mobile number and complete verification.

Step 4: Log in using OTP and captcha verification.

Step 5: Click ‘Click Here to Enroll’.

Step 6: Enter the Aadhaar number and captcha code, then click ‘Search’.

Step 7: Select ‘Click Here for fresh enrollment of 70’.

Step 8: Complete e-KYC using Aadhaar OTP verification.

Step 9: Provide consent, enter Aadhaar OTP and mobile OTP, indicate whether you are a beneficiary of another scheme and click ‘Proceed’.

Step 10: Click ‘Capture Photo’.

Step 11: Enter additional information, add family members and click ‘Submit’.

How To Check Ayushman Card Status Online?

Beneficiaries can track their application status online.

Step 1: Visit the PMJAY website.

Step 2: Click ‘Am I Eligible’.

Step 3: Verify using mobile number, OTP and captcha code.

Step 4: Log in and select the state, district and PMJAY sub-scheme.

Step 5: Search using the required beneficiary details.

Step 6: The beneficiary status and Ayushman Card status will be displayed.

If the portal shows a ‘Do e-KYC’ button, the verification process is pending. If a ‘Download Card’ button appears, the card is ready for download.

How To Download The Ayushman Card

Eligible beneficiaries can download their card after completing e-KYC verification.

Step 1: Log in to the beneficiary portal using mobile OTP.

Step 2: Search using Aadhaar number, PMJAY ID or Family ID.

Step 3: Click ‘Download Card’.

Step 4: Complete Aadhaar OTP authentication if required.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF version of the Ayushman Card.

Ayushman Card Helpline Numbers

Beneficiaries can seek assistance for registration, card downloads or treatment-related issues through the following helplines:

Service Helpline Number PMJAY National Helpline 14555 PMJAY Alternate Helpline 1800-111-565 Ayushman Vay Vandana Support 1800-110-770

Cashless Healthcare Access For Eligible Families

The Ayushman Card enables eligible families and senior citizens to access cashless healthcare benefits under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY across India. Beneficiaries can register through the PMJAY portal, Ayushman App, CSC centres or empanelled hospitals and download the card after successful Aadhaar-based verification.

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