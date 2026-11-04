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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Cheers Up, Ends Fifth Session In Green: Sensex Up 400 Points, Nifty Over 23,950

Dalal Street Cheers Up, Ends Fifth Session In Green: Sensex Up 400 Points, Nifty Over 23,950

Investors also tracked global cues as markets assessed the US midterm election results and the possibility of increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly for technology companies.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 03:32 PM (IST)

Indian equity markets traded within a narrow range on Wednesday as investors assessed corporate earnings and developments around the US midterm elections. After fluctuating through the day, the benchmark indices closed higher.

The BSE Sensex settled at 77,301, climbing close to 400 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended above 23,950, rising 150 points.

FMCG Stocks Lead; IT Remains the Weakest Sector

Max Healthcare Institute, State Bank of India (SBI) and ITC featured among the leading Nifty 50 gainers during the session. The Nifty FMCG index advanced around 1 per cent, making it the best-performing sectoral index.

IT stocks, however, came under pressure, with the Nifty IT index registering the sharpest decline among sectoral indices. Buying was more evident in mid- and small-cap shares, as the Nifty MidCap 100 rose 0.65 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap 100 gained 0.67 per cent.

Global Markets and Crude Oil in Focus

Investors also tracked global cues as markets assessed the US midterm election results and the possibility of increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly for technology companies.

The previous US session was mixed: the S&P 500 rose 0.37 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.38 per cent. Asian markets were largely lower, with Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi recording declines.

Brent crude remained above $100 per barrel, although prices eased amid hopes of a possible resolution to conflicts involving the US and Iran, as well as Russia and Ukraine. Oil prices remain an important consideration for Indian equities given the country’s reliance on crude imports.

Earnings Keep Stocks in Focus

Among market-related companies, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a 23 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated Q2 FY27 profit to Rs 2,578 crore, with revenue increasing 9 per cent.

In a separate regulatory development, SEBI imposed penalties totalling Rs 40 lakh on four entities, including Woodstock Broking and Marfatia Stock Broking, in a front-running case involving trades between April 2021 and March 2022.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Nifty50 AI Share Market Stock Market Today US Midterm Elections AI Spending Tech Stocks
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