PM SVANidhi Scheme: Rs 30,000 Credit Card For Street Vendors; Check Eligibility, Benefits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Street vendors access UPI-linked RuPay credit card facility.

Card offers up to Rs 30,000 limit in stages.

Enjoy five-year validity, interest-free period, no annual fees.

Street vendors looking to manage day-to-day business payments can access a credit facility under the PM SVANidhi scheme, which offers an UPI-linked RuPay credit card with a limit of up to Rs 30,000. The card is designed to provide eligible vendors with access to credit for digital transactions, while the initial spending limit is Rs 10,000.

The facility comes with a five-year validity and an interest-free credit period of 20 to 50 days, depending on the issuing bank. The government’s PM SVANidhi scheme also provides collateral-free loans to street vendors in three stages.

PM SVANidhi Credit Card: What Vendors Get

The credit card’s limit is increased in stages rather than being made available in full from the outset. Beneficiaries start with a Rs 10,000 usage limit, which may rise to Rs 30,000 based on card usage and timely repayments.

The card can be linked to a beneficiary’s UPI ID, enabling vendors to make digital payments through UPI using the credit available on the card.

There are no joining, enrolment, activation or annual renewal charges. The card is therefore described as a lifetime-free credit card, although interest and other charges may apply if dues are not paid on time, in accordance with the bank’s rules.

Late payment penalties will not apply to outstanding balances of up to Rs 500.

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Three-Stage Loan Support Under PM SVANidhi

The PM SVANidhi scheme was launched to provide financial assistance to street vendors, including those who faced difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers collateral-free loans, with higher amounts available in subsequent stages.

The loan facility is structured as follows:

First loan: Up to Rs 15,000

Second loan: Up to Rs 25,000

Third loan: Up to Rs 50,000

Eligible beneficiaries can also receive the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, which offers a separate credit limit of up to Rs 30,000.

Interest-Free Period, Validity And Charges

The PM SVANidhi Credit Card offers an interest-free period of 20 to 50 days, depending on the policy of the card-issuing bank.

The card remains valid for five years from the date it is issued. While it does not carry joining or recurring fees, beneficiaries may be charged interest and other fees if they fail to repay within the stipulated time.

The initial Rs 10,000 credit limit can be enhanced gradually, subject to proper usage and timely repayment.

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Who Can Apply For The PM SVANidhi Credit Card?

The credit card is intended for eligible street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme. Applicants must meet the following conditions:

Be between 21 and 65 years of age.

Not have an NPA or written-off account with a bank or financial institution.

Meet the applicable bank requirements.

There is no minimum credit score requirement for applicants, according to the details provided.

The card’s maximum credit limit is Rs 30,000, with the actual available limit increasing from the initial Rs 10,000 based on the beneficiary’s repayment record and card usage.