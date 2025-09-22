8th Pay Commission On Horizon: Festive Cheer Expected With DA Hike For Govt Staff

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission On Horizon: Festive Cheer Expected With DA Hike For Govt Staff

One of the biggest takeaways from the potential rollout of the 8th Pay Commission is the expected increase in the minimum basic pay.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 02:07 PM (IST)

The long-awaited rollout of the 8th Pay Commission is edging closer, with the Central Government recently signalling that the process of setting up the commission is in motion.

If approved, the move would impact nearly 50 lakh government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners across India. Reports indicate that the rollout could take place as early as 2026, though some sources suggest it may be pushed back to 2027.

The latest indications follow a meeting between the representatives of the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC) and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The minister confirmed that discussions with state governments are ongoing, and an official announcement could be made in the near future.

Minimum Basic Pay Likely to See Substantial Hike

One of the biggest takeaways from the potential rollout of the 8th Pay Commission is the expected increase in the minimum basic pay. Currently set at Rs 18,000, the revised structure may raise it to Rs 26,000, reported IndiaTV.

If approved, this adjustment will significantly benefit employees, offering them much-needed relief amid rising living expenses and inflationary pressures. Employees believe that the revision is long overdue, particularly as the last pay commission dates back several years. The boost in minimum basic pay would mark a substantial step forward in enhancing financial security for government staff.

Dearness Allowance Revision on the Horizon

Another key development linked with the 8th Pay Commission is the revision of dearness allowance (DA). Government employees have already received a 2 per cent increase in DA in line with the current inflation rates. However, experts anticipate that the next revision, covering the June-December 2025 period, could raise the allowance by 3 per cent.

The revised DA is likely to be declared in October or November, just ahead of the festive season, giving employees and pensioners some welcome cheer. Presently, the DA rate stands at 55 per cent of the basic pay for both serving employees and retirees.

Relief Amid Inflationary Pressures

The combination of a possible pay commission announcement and the anticipated DA hike could deliver timely financial support to lakhs of households dependent on government salaries and pensions. With inflation continuing to weigh heavily on daily expenses, such measures would serve as a cushion for employees and retirees alike.

Experts suggest that the twin measures, an enhanced pay scale and increased DA, could not only provide short-term relief but also improve long-term financial stability for government staff. The eventual implementation, however, depends on the timing of the commission’s setup and the government’s fiscal stance in the coming years.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees Pension DA Salary Hike 8th Pay Commission DA Hike Before Diwali
