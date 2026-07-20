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English NewsBusinessBrent Crude Crosses $90 Today: Why US-Iran Tensions Are Driving Oil Prices Higher

Brent Crude Crosses $90 Today: Why US-Iran Tensions Are Driving Oil Prices Higher

Brent crude traded above $90 a barrel and WTI gained more than 3 per cent as escalating US-Iran tensions and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz lifted global oil prices.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Global crude prices climbed over 3% due to US-Iran tensions.
  • US strikes, Iran's actions, heightened Strait of Hormuz concerns.
  • Iran's navy intercepted vessels, intensifying maritime security issues.

Global crude oil prices climbed more than 3 per cent on Monday, with the international benchmark Brent crude moving above the $90-a-barrel mark as renewed military tensions between the United States and Iran heightened fears of potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude rose nearly 3 per cent, or $2.63, to trade above $90 a barrel after recording gains of more than 3 per cent in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also advanced 3.51 per cent, or around $3, to $85.39 a barrel.

In the domestic market, MCX crude oil futures for August delivery climbed 2.65 per cent, or Rs 210, to an intraday high of Rs 8,120 as of 10:29 AM, reported IANS.

Escalating Conflict Fuels Oil Market Rally

The latest rally followed fresh military exchanges between the US and Iran over the weekend. Tehran said the ceasefire between the two countries had effectively collapsed, prompting renewed concerns over the safety of crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command said American forces had carried out a ninth consecutive night of strikes on Iranian targets. It said the operations were intended to weaken military capabilities allegedly used in attacks on commercial and civilian shipping.

The developments have intensified worries over the security of one of the world's most important oil transit routes, a key factor influencing global crude prices.

Also Read : From Reliance To Coca-Cola, Brands Race To Celebrate Spain's FIFA World Cup Win

Strait Of Hormuz Remains In Focus

Market participants are closely monitoring developments around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global crude oil supplies is transported.

Maritime security concerns increased after Iran's navy said it had intercepted four unidentified vessels attempting to pass through what it described as an unsafe route in the strait.

Reports cited by the agency said two of the vessels were involved in accidents and came to a halt, while the remaining ships turned back, adding to concerns over the safety of shipping in the region.

Experts See Near-Term Support For Crude Prices

Market experts believe crude oil prices are likely to remain supported in the near term as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to underpin market sentiment.

They said concerns over possible disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are providing support to both global and domestic crude prices.

Experts also noted that MCX crude has moved above the Rs 8,000 mark, indicating strong bullish momentum. While the near-term outlook for both domestic and international crude remains cautiously bullish, they said elevated prices could also lead to phases of consolidation.

Also Read : Share Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips As Banking Stocks Drag

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global crude oil prices increase recently?

Global crude oil prices climbed due to renewed military tensions between the US and Iran. This heightened fears of potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

How much did Brent and WTI crude oil prices increase?

Brent crude rose nearly 3% to over $90 a barrel, while US WTI crude advanced 3.51% to around $85.39 a barrel. Domestic MCX crude also climbed 2.65%.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important regarding oil prices?

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial oil transit route, and military tensions there raise concerns about disruptions to global crude oil supplies. Maritime security issues in the strait affect market sentiment.

What is the near-term outlook for crude oil prices according to experts?

Experts believe crude oil prices will remain supported in the near term due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz also underpin market sentiment.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Brent Crude Oil Prices Oil Prices Today US Iran Tensions US IRan War
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