Oil Prices Slip Slightly As Fed Rate Cut And Russia Risks Dominate Market Mood

Crude oil prices edged lower in Wednesday’s early trading, trimming some of the gains made in the previous session, though concerns over geopolitical risks and potential supply disruptions limited the downside.

Market attention also turned to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, with an interest rate cut widely anticipated.

Brent crude futures slipped 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to trade at $68.39 a barrel around noon, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $64.46 a barrel, reported Reuters. Both benchmarks had settled more than 1 per cent higher in the previous session on heightened concerns that Russian supplies could face disruption.

Russian Supply Fears Add to Market Nervousness

Traders remain focused on the risks to Russian oil exports following reports of fresh attacks on energy infrastructure. On Tuesday, Reuters cited three industry sources who said that Russia’s oil pipeline operator Transneft had warned producers of possible output cuts after drone strikes on critical export ports and refineries.

"The market has a laser focus on the geopolitical volatility and potential Russian supply disruptions. Market jitters are still keeping prices elevated," noted Emril Jamil, senior oil analyst at the London Stock Exchange Group.

Federal Reserve Decision in Focus

The Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting concludes later on Wednesday, with investors widely expecting a 25-basis-point rate cut. The decision is seen as a potential boost to economic activity and energy demand.

"Markets are betting on a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut tonight, which traders believe could ease borrowing costs and boost fuel demand," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova. She added that while geopolitical tensions and supply risks have buoyed prices, the outlook remains clouded by a likely global supply overhang as OPEC+ raises production.

IG’s Tony Sycamore said traders will be watching closely for signs of dissent within the Fed. The key questions are how many members back a larger 50-basis-point cut, whether the outlook signals two or three further cuts, and the tone of Fed Chair Powell in the press conference, he explained.

Inventory Data Provides Mixed Signals

In the United States, industry data released on Tuesday showed a mixed picture of oil demand and supply. According to market sources citing the American Petroleum Institute (API), crude stocks dropped by 3.42 million barrels in the week ending September 12. Gasoline inventories also fell by 691,000 barrels, while distillate inventories rose by 1.91 million barrels.

The official data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), due later on Wednesday, will be closely monitored to confirm the trend. A Reuters poll suggested analysts expect crude inventories to decline by around 900,000 barrels, with distillates rising by about 1 million barrels and gasoline stockpiles increasing by 100,000 barrels.

Cautious Outlook Despite Recent Rally

While oil markets remain supported by supply risks and central bank expectations, analysts warn that global oversupply could cap gains. “That said, I remain cautious. The global supply overhang for the rest of 2025 looks almost certain as OPEC+ is raising output,” Sachdeva cautioned.

With geopolitical tensions simmering and monetary policy shifts under way, crude prices are likely to remain volatile, with traders weighing short-term risks against longer-term fundamentals.