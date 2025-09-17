Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rate Today (September 17): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (September 17): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,255 in Delhi, Rs 10,240 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,245 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:54 AM (IST)

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, as recycled gold accounts for only a minor share of supply. With bullion priced internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct bearing on the cost paid by Indian buyers.

The final price of gold in the domestic market is also shaped by several layers of taxation, including import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies. Shifts in global bond yields, changes in central bank policy, and gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty continue to steer the broader trajectory of bullion prices.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,255 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,186 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,270 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,204 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,245 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,176 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,245 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,176 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,255 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,186 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Also read
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
India
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 22 Days, Long Queues at Katra Registration | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Opposition Leaders Depicted as Demons in Controversial PM Modi Poster | ABP NEWS
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes, Praises Leadership | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget