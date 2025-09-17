Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, as recycled gold accounts for only a minor share of supply. With bullion priced internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct bearing on the cost paid by Indian buyers.

The final price of gold in the domestic market is also shaped by several layers of taxation, including import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies. Shifts in global bond yields, changes in central bank policy, and gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty continue to steer the broader trajectory of bullion prices.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,255 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,186 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,270 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,204 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,245 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,176 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,240 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,171 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,245 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,176 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,255 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,186 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).