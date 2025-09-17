Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSensex Opens Above 82,550, Nifty In Green With US Fed's Rate Cut On The Horizon

Sensex Opens Above 82,550, Nifty In Green With US Fed's Rate Cut On The Horizon

In the pre-open session, the Sensex jumped over 100 points to inch closer to 82,500, and the Nifty tested 25,300, climbing 50 points, around 9:06 AM.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 09:16 AM (IST)

The Indian markets appeared bullish on Wednesday morning as investors awaited the rate cut decision from the US Fed. The BSE Sensex opened the session above 82,550, soaring about 180 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading just over 25,300, rising 66 points, around 9:15 AM.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex jumped over 100 points to inch closer to 82,500, and the Nifty tested 25,300, climbing 50 points, around 9:06 AM. Notably, the US Federal Reserve is scheduled to reveal the rate policy on Wednesday. 

In the previous trading session, Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong rally, lifted by renewed optimism around the resumption of India-US trade talks and growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut.

The Sensex surged 594.95 points, or 0.73 per cent, to close at 82,380.69. The Nifty settled at 25,239.10, up 169.90 points, or 0.68 per cent.

“Auto and consumer durable stocks outperformed, ahead of the rollout of new GST rates and festive-driven demand expectations,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. He added that the positive momentum was supported by favourable global cues, with investors factoring in a 25 basis-point cut in the upcoming Fed policy decision alongside optimism over trade negotiations.

Analysts noted that investor focus will stay on trade discussions, while strong domestic fundamentals are likely to underpin earnings upgrades, providing valuation support and cushioning downside risks.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex US Fed Nifty Share Market Today
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Business
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Opposition Leaders Depicted as Demons in Controversial PM Modi Poster | ABP NEWS
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes, Praises Leadership | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: UP Law & Order in Question After NEET Aspirant Killed by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Teen Killed While Chasing Cattle Smugglers Sparks Outrage in Gorakhpur | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Tensions Rise in Bihar Mahagathbandhan as Tejashwi Launches Solo 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget