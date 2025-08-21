Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessOil Prices Gain Amid Strong US Demand, But Russia-Ukraine Tensions Weigh

Oil Prices Gain Amid Strong US Demand, But Russia-Ukraine Tensions Weigh

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that crude stockpiles fell sharply by 6 million barrels last week, leaving inventories at 420.7 million barrels. 

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Oil prices registered modest gains on Thursday as evidence of stronger-than-expected demand in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, lifted sentiment in the market. The rise came on the back of a sharp fall in US crude and fuel inventories, indicating sustained consumption during the summer season.

Early this morning near 6:30 AM, Brent crude futures were trading 13 cents higher, or up 0.19 per cent, at $66.97 a barrel, following a 1.6 per cent surge in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 15 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $62.86 per barrel after a 1.4 per cent increase the day before, reported Reuters.

Inventory Drops Exceed Expectations

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that crude stockpiles fell sharply by 6 million barrels last week, leaving inventories at 420.7 million barrels. 

Gasoline stocks also posted a substantial drop of 2.7 million barrels, well above expectations for a draw of 915,000 barrels. Analysts noted that the reduction was a reflection of steady driving activity during the peak travel season. The EIA also reported that the four-week average for jet fuel demand climbed to its highest level since 2019, underscoring robust consumption across transport fuels.

“Crude oil prices rebounded as signs of strong demand in the US boosted sentiment,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ. However, he warned that “bearish sentiment remains evident as traders continue to monitor negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

Geopolitical Uncertainty Weighs on Market

While US demand indicators provided a boost, traders remained cautious due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its repercussions for global supply. Russia has rejected efforts by Western powers to discuss post-conflict security arrangements without its involvement, describing such initiatives as a “road to nowhere.”

As peace negotiations stall, sanctions on Russian crude exports continue to shape the market. Additional pressure comes from the prospect of fresh US sanctions or tariffs targeting countries that buy Russian oil.

India Caught in the Middle

India has emerged as a key focus in the evolving sanctions debate. Russian officials stated in New Delhi that Moscow intends to maintain its oil supplies to India despite warnings from Washington. In response, US President Donald Trump announced that a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods will take effect from 27 August due to its purchases of Russian crude.

Meanwhile, the European Union has imposed sanctions on Indian private refiner Nayara Energy, which has links to Rosneft, Russia’s state-backed oil company. Initially, Indian refiners scaled back their Russian imports following international pressure. However, widening discounts on Russian crude prompted state-run Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum to resume purchases for September and October deliveries.

Market analysts suggest that while US demand fundamentals are lending support to prices, geopolitical headwinds continue to cloud the outlook. The interplay of sanctions, tariffs and supply shifts is expected to remain a critical factor influencing oil market movements in the weeks ahead.

Also read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices Russia Ukraine RUSSIA TRUMP
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
Cities
Calcutta University Students Assaulted At Market, Called 'Bangladeshis' For Speaking In Bengali
Calcutta University Students Assaulted At Market, Called 'Bangladeshis'
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
World
IMF Urges Pakistan To Boost Fiscal Transparency, Limit Mid-Year Budget Changes
IMF Urges Pakistan To Boost Fiscal Transparency, Limit Mid-Year Budget Changes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget