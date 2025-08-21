Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, meets most of its demand through imports, with recycled gold contributing only a small portion to supply. Since the precious metal is traded internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have an immediate impact on domestic prices.

Apart from currency movements, several taxes shape gold rates in India. Import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies together decide the final price paid by consumers. Gold, however, is valued beyond its market price. Seen as a traditional hedge against inflation and financial instability, it holds strong cultural and investment appeal for Indian households. Yet, its value is also tied to global factors. Changes in bond yields, international policy decisions, and market sentiment often create volatility, underscoring how domestic gold prices remain sensitive to worldwide economic shifts.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,245 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,090 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,080 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,080 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,245 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,090 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).