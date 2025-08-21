Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rate Today (August 21): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (August 21): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,245 in Delhi, Rs 9,230 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,235 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, meets most of its demand through imports, with recycled gold contributing only a small portion to supply. Since the precious metal is traded internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have an immediate impact on domestic prices.

Apart from currency movements, several taxes shape gold rates in India. Import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies together decide the final price paid by consumers. Gold, however, is valued beyond its market price. Seen as a traditional hedge against inflation and financial instability, it holds strong cultural and investment appeal for Indian households. Yet, its value is also tied to global factors. Changes in bond yields, international policy decisions, and market sentiment often create volatility, underscoring how domestic gold prices remain sensitive to worldwide economic shifts.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,245 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,090 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,080 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,075 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,235 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,080 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,245 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,090 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
Cities
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
5 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Second Day In A Row
Advertisement

Videos

South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Lucknow Police Officer Turns Station Into Spa, Video Of Massage Goes Viral On Social Media
Breaking: Cm Rekha Gupta Attacked During Public Hearing, Sustains Minor Injuries
Breaking: Four Children Die After Falling Into Open Construction Pit In Heavy Rains, Probe Ordered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget