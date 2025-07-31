NSE Sees 12.7 Lakh New Investors In June, Highest In Five Months

Investor interest in the Indian stock market gained momentum in June 2025, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) experiencing a surge in new registrations. According to data shared by the exchange, 12.7 lakh fresh investors were added during the month, marking the most significant monthly growth since January. This represents a 15 per cent increase over May, suggesting renewed optimism among retail participants.

“In June, the NSE added 12.7 lakh new investors, the highest monthly addition in the past five months,” the report confirmed. The fresh additions pushed the total number of unique investors on the NSE platform to over 11.6 crore by the end of June.

Slower Momentum Compared To Last Year

Despite the recent rebound, the overall pace of new investor sign-ups has declined when viewed in a broader context. In the first six months of 2025, the average monthly addition stood at 12 lakh. This is considerably lower than the 19.2 lakh average recorded during the same period in 2024.

The dip in momentum has been attributed to a combination of external pressures. The report cites “global uncertainties such as the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, which were later extended by three months, rising tensions in West Asia, and other geopolitical developments” as key factors impacting market sentiment.

Uttar Pradesh Leads In New Investor Registrations

Among all Indian states, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the top contributor in June, accounting for 14 per cent of the new investor base. The state added 1.8 lakh investors in a single month, reflecting a 13.1 per cent rise compared to May.

Following UP, Maharashtra contributed 12 per cent, while Tamil Nadu and West Bengal each accounted for 7 per cent, and Karnataka for 6 per cent. Together, these five states were responsible for 46 per cent of the total new registrations in June.

In the first half of 2025, Uttar Pradesh’s share of new investor accounts stood at 14.1 per cent, slightly above its 13.9 per cent contribution during the previous six months, though still below the 14.9 per cent share recorded in H1 2024.