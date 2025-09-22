PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav, Lays Foundation For Rs 5,100 Crore Projects In Itanagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with traders and merchants of Arunachal Pradesh during his visit. Local traders of Arunachal Pradesh recalled that earlier they had to deal with multiple taxes, but the government led by PM Modi brought in the landmark reform of 'One Nation, One Tax' through GST.

They said that rationalisation of GST under the Prime Minister's leadership was yet another milestone, possible only because of PM Modi, remarking that 'Modi hain to Mumkin hai.'

Local traders highlighted that under the new tax reforms, construction costs will fall, making housing more affordable, while cheaper raw materials will help produce cost-efficient local products.

Representatives of the hotel industry said the GST cut would give a strong push to domestic tourism, while others pointed out major gains for fisheries and agriculture.

Prime Minister Modi in his interaction provided them with words of encouragement stating that he has been championing local products as their brand ambassador. He called on people to "buy Swadeshi and sell Swadeshi," stressing that India must become self-reliant in order to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat.

Meanwhile, in a social media post on X, Prime Minister Modi noted that during the interaction, traders expressed happiness over the reforms undertaken under GST. During the interaction, traders and shopkeepers showcased a vibrant range of local products, including aromatic teas, flavourful pickles, turmeric, bakery goods and handicrafts.

Interacted with traders and entrepreneurs in Itanagar today. They expressed their appreciation for the GST reforms and the launch of the GST Bachat Utsav. They highlighted how these initiatives will benefit key sectors like fisheries, agriculture and other local enterprises.



The social media post reads, "As the sun rose today, so did a new chapter in India's economic journey, with the start of GST Bachat Utsav. And, what better place to be than Arunachal Pradesh, India's beautiful Land of the Rising Sun. In Itanagar, I met local traders and retailers who showcased a vibrant range of products, including aromatic teas, flavourful pickles, turmeric, bakery goods, handicrafts and more. They expressed joy on the GST reforms. Also gave them posters of 'Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai', which they said they will enthusiastically display on their shops."

During his visit to the state, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works worth over Rs 5,100 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar. The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions.

Prime Minister also launched multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels among others. These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region.

