Narayana Murthy And Sudha Murty Submit Self-Declaration, Skip Karnataka Caste Survey

HomeBusinessNarayana Murthy And Sudha Murty Submit Self-Declaration, Skip Karnataka Caste Survey

Sudha Murty is said to have personally written and signed a statement on the survey form, noting that the survey held no relevance or utility for the government in their circumstances. 

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, author Sudha Murty, have opted out of the ongoing Social and Educational Survey conducted by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission.

When enumerators reportedly visited the couple’s residence, they were told, “We don’t want the survey conducted at our home," reported India Today.

They further clarified that they do not belong to any backward class and therefore would not participate in a government exercise designed specifically for those communities.

The couple also submitted a self-declaration formally opting out of the process, effectively declining any participation in the state-led exercise.

Government Clarifies Survey Participation Is Voluntary

Responding to their decision, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasised that participation in the survey is entirely voluntary. “We don’t force anybody to participate in the survey. It’s on a volunteer basis,” he stated. The comment underscores the state government’s position that the exercise is intended to be non-compulsory and citizens have the right to decline.

High Court Interim Order Ensures Privacy and Voluntary Participation

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order on the matter, directed the state government to make it publicly clear that the socio-economic and educational survey is not mandatory. The court instructed surveyors not to insist on details from those who do not wish to participate and emphasised that all collected data must remain confidential, accessible only to the Backward Classes Commission.

The judiciary also noted that the survey’s purpose is to provide targeted benefits to backward classes and clarified that gathering such information does not infringe on citizens’ fundamental rights.

Focus on Backward Classes

The Karnataka Backward Classes Commission’s survey aims to collect data on social and educational indicators among backward classes to help the government plan welfare and development programmes. While participation is intended to provide benefits for eligible groups, high-profile opt-outs like that of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty have brought increased public attention to the voluntary nature of the exercise.

Narayana Murthy Sudha Murty Karnataka Caste Survey
