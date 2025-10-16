At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Hits New Highs Amid Dhanteras Shopping, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,880 in Delhi, Rs 11,865 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,870 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, ranking second only to China in global gold consumption, relies predominantly on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a small portion of the supply. Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct effect on local prices.
Domestically, gold is generally costlier than international benchmark rates due to additional levies, including import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and various state-specific charges. These factors increase the cost of both jewellery and bullion for Indian buyers. Globally, gold prices are shaped by factors such as changes in bond yields, central bank monetary policies, and overall investor sentiment. Its long-standing status as a safe-haven asset keeps demand robust during periods of financial uncertainty or geopolitical tension.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,900 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,870 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,949 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,870 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,949 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,880 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,959 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
