Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Hits New Highs Amid Dhanteras Shopping, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Hits New Highs Amid Dhanteras Shopping, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,880 in Delhi, Rs 11,865 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,870 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold Price Today: India, ranking second only to China in global gold consumption, relies predominantly on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a small portion of the supply. Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct effect on local prices.

Domestically, gold is generally costlier than international benchmark rates due to additional levies, including import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and various state-specific charges. These factors increase the cost of both jewellery and bullion for Indian buyers. Globally, gold prices are shaped by factors such as changes in bond yields, central bank monetary policies, and overall investor sentiment. Its long-standing status as a safe-haven asset keeps demand robust during periods of financial uncertainty or geopolitical tension.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 11,880 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,959 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,900 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,870 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,949 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,865 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,944 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,870 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,949 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,880 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,959 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Also read
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Gold Price Today Gold Rate Dhanteras Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: Amit Shah Begins 10-Day Bihar Tour, NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Underway
Rohtak: ASI Sandeep’s Postmortem Underway, Investigation Continues In IPS-Y Puran Kumar Case
Bihar Elections: BJP Rejects JDU’s CM Face Condition, Sticks To Pre-Decided Strategy | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Greater Noida Stunt Car Overturns; Sriganganagar Drug Properties Bulldozed
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Begins Bihar Campaign, To Hold Rallies In Danapur & Saharsa
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget