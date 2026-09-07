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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsIT Stocks Today: Why Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro And Tech Mahindra Are Falling

IT Stocks Today: Why Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro And Tech Mahindra Are Falling

Indian IT stocks faced sharp selling pressure on September 7, with the Nifty IT index falling 2.36 per cent as investors booked profits and weighed US rate hike expectations.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian IT stocks experienced sharp decline due to profit booking.
  • Strong US jobs data fueled increased interest rate hike expectations.
  • Higher rates pressure tech valuations and client discretionary spending.

Indian IT stocks came under heavy selling pressure on September 7, with the Nifty IT index falling as much as 2.36 per cent to an Intraday low of 29,979. At 11:32 AM, the index was trading 2.36 per cent lower at 29,979, while the Nifty 50 was down 0.55 per cent at 23,765. The decline followed a broader sell-off in technology stocks as investors booked profits after the sector's recent rally. Concerns over higher U.S. interest rates, uneven discretionary technology spending and the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on traditional IT services also weighed on sentiment.

Earlier, at around 9:18 AM, the Nifty IT index was down 1.27 per cent at 30,306.15. The weakness was significantly sharper than the broader market, with the Nifty 50 down 0.19 per cent at 23,852.90 and the Sensex declining 125 points to 76,390.27. Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech Lead Losses Large-Cap IT stocks were among the major Nifty 50 losers. Infosys declined as much as 2.61 per cent to Rs 1,100.50, while Tech Mahindra fell 1.92 per cent to Rs 1,566.20. HCLTech, TCS and Wipro also remained under pressure, with the stocks falling around 2-3 per cent during intraday trade.

The selling also extended to midcap technology companies. LTM declined as much as 2.25 per cent to Rs 4,451.10, Mphasis fell 2.18 per cent to Rs 2,369.10 and Oracle Financial Services Software slipped 2.04 per cent to Rs 11,812. Persistent Systems and Coforge also declined 1.67 per cent and 1.80 per cent, respectively. Why IT Stocks Fell After the U.S. Jobs Report The immediate trigger was stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data, which increased expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Markets were pricing in a 58 per cent probability of a rate hike at the September 16 meeting and a 70 per cent chance of a move in October.

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Higher U.S. interest rates and bond yields tend to put pressure on technology valuations because IT companies are viewed as long-duration growth stocks. For Indian IT exporters, tighter monetary conditions can also raise concerns about discretionary technology spending by U.S. clients, which remains a key market for the sector.

Wall Street also reacted negatively to the jobs data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.51 per cent on Friday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.38 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. AI Disruption Adds to Sector Concerns Apart from interest rates, investors are increasingly assessing the impact of AI on the Indian IT services industry. Greater AI adoption could create new technology spending opportunities, but it could also automate work traditionally performed by IT service providers.

This has raised concerns about future revenue growth, particularly if U.S. clients use AI to improve productivity or reduce technology-services costs. A sustained recovery in IT stocks would require stronger deal wins translating into revenue growth, stable pricing and improved earnings visibility.

Rupee Strength and Uneven Spending Weigh on Outlook

Recent rupee strength is also reducing part of the currency advantage traditionally enjoyed by Indian IT exporters. Meanwhile, discretionary technology spending remains uneven, while the gap between rising AI investments and meaningful monetisation continues to create uncertainty. The recent weakness could therefore be a combination of profit booking and fundamental concerns. Softer global yields could provide some relief to technology valuations, but sustained earnings growth will ultimately be crucial for a durable recovery in the sector.

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What Investors Should Watch

The key factors for Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and other IT companies will be U.S. interest rates, discretionary technology spending, rupee movement, pricing, deal wins, revenue conversion and the pace of AI adoption. Investors will also watch the U.S. August inflation report due Friday.

Forecasts point to a 0.2 per cent rise in core inflation, although a 0.3 per cent increase remains a possibility. Despite the IT sell-off, domestic market breadth remained marginally positive, with 1,514 shares advancing against 1,356 declines and 254 unchanged. India VIX rose 1.69 per cent to 10.86, indicating a modest increase in near-term volatility expectations. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Indian IT stocks fall on September 7?

Indian IT stocks came under heavy selling pressure due to a stronger-than-expected U.S. employment report, increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Other factors included profit booking, concerns over higher U.S. interest rates, and AI's potential impact.

Which major IT companies experienced significant losses?

Large-cap IT stocks like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HCLTech led the losses among Nifty 50 companies. Midcap technology companies such as LTM, Mphasis, and Oracle Financial Services Software also saw declines.

How do higher U.S. interest rates affect Indian IT companies?

Higher U.S. interest rates put pressure on technology valuations as IT companies are viewed as long-duration growth stocks. They also raise concerns about discretionary technology spending by U.S. clients, a key market for Indian IT exporters.

What is the concern regarding AI's impact on the Indian IT services industry?

Investors are assessing AI's impact, as greater adoption could automate work traditionally performed by IT service providers. This raises concerns about future revenue growth, especially if U.S. clients use AI to reduce technology-services costs.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nifty IT Wipro HCL Tech Tech Mahindra IT Stocks Tech Stocks Why It Stocks Are Falling
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