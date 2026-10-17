Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI's recent squad announcements spark veteran players' future debate.

Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja face uncertain World Cup prospects.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's white-ball futures remain doubtful.

BCCI's latest squad announcements for India's upcoming New Zealand tour have sparked fresh debate over the future of several experienced cricketers. While the T20I squad had already been announced, the Test and ODI selections revealed on Friday have put the spotlight on players missing from the 50-over setup. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching and even the 2028 T20 World Cup somewhat on the horizon, selection decisions could shape the plans of some long-serving players.

India Veterans With Uncertain World Cup Ambitions

1) Mohammed Shami: Still Waiting For A Recall

Shami remains India's leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history, with 55 dismissals.

However, his absence from the New Zealand tour is notable, particularly with next year's tournament drawing closer.

He has also taken five wickets in the opening round of the Ranji Trophy, but that performance has not resulted in a national-team call-up.

Shami last played for India in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2025.

2) Ravindra Jadeja: New Competition In All-Rounder Race

Jadeja's inclusion in India's ODI squad for the West Indies series suggested his ODI World Cup 2027 hopes were alive.

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That said, the emergence of Naman Dheer, another spin-bowling all-rounder, has added competition for places. Whether this signals a change in India's plans for Jadeja remains to be seen.

3) Yuzvendra Chahal: White-Ball Comeback Time Up?

Chahal recently announced his retirement from first-class cricket but has kept the possibility of returning to India's ODI and T20I teams open.

A place in either World Cup squad remains an ambition, but his last India appearance came back in 2023, which suggests his selection in next year's tournament squad could be unlikely.

4) Bhuvneshwar Kumar: T20 Return, ODI Questions

At 36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has earned a place in India's T20 setup, including the squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies.

If this run goes well and he remains consistent, the pacer might get to play the T20 World Cup in 2028.

However, Bhuvi's absence from the ODI team leaves his hopes of featuring in another 50-over World Cup uncertain.