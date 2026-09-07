NSE IPO GMP Hits Rs 285, Price Band Likely Near Rs 1,800. Here's What We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSE IPO nears with strong demand and regulatory approval.

IPO is Offer For Sale; existing shareholders selling.

NSE exploring dual trading of its shares.

India's largest stock exchange is inching closer to becoming a publicly listed company, and the market appears to like what it sees. The grey market premium (GMP) for the National Stock Exchange's much-awaited initial public offering has climbed to Rs 285 a share, according to data from IPO Watch, a sign of the demand building ahead of a listing that has been years in the making.

Where things stand on price and timing

NSE is working towards a listing in the week beginning September 21, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The exchange cleared a significant hurdle on Friday, receiving long-awaited regulatory approval for the offering.

On pricing, informal conversations with large prospective investors, including domestic mutual funds, suggest they would be comfortable buying in at around Rs 1,800 a share, according to the report, which added that the formal price band is likely to be set close to that level.

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An offer for sale, not a fundraise for NSE itself

The structure of the issue is worth noting: this is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders are offloading stock rather than the company raising fresh capital. Up to 14.89 crore equity shares are on offer, representing close to 6 per cent of NSE's paid-up capital, and because there is no fresh issue involved, NSE itself will not receive any proceeds from the listing.

SBI Group holds the largest stake among the selling shareholders and will offer up to 2.475 crore shares. Other significant sellers include MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd, offloading up to 1.60 crore shares; the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), with 1.19 crore shares; Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, with 1.12 crore shares; Bank of Baroda, with roughly 1.10 crore shares; and Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd, with around 1.09 crore shares.

Could NSE shares trade on NSE itself?

Even though NSE's formal stock market debut is expected to happen on rival exchange BSE, the company's shares could still end up being traded on NSE's own platform, media reports claimed, after the idea was raised with global investors during recent roadshows for the IPO.

The mechanism being discussed would see NSE shares formally listed on BSE, while simultaneously trading on NSE under the exchange's existing "permitted to trade" framework.

What "permitted to trade" actually means

This isn't a new or exotic category, NSE already allows certain securities that aren't formally listed on its exchange to trade on its platform through precisely this mechanism. Information on NSE's website confirms that securities under this framework remain subject to the relevant compliance and disclosure requirements, much like any formally listed stock.

Around 250 companies currently trade this way despite not being listed on NSE, including names such as Elantas Beck India Ltd, Goodyear India Ltd and Novartis India Ltd. NSE also revised its index eligibility rules back in 2019 to allow permitted-to-trade securities to qualify for inclusion in its Nifty indices, a change from the earlier requirement that only formally listed and traded stocks could make the cut.

Discussions on the proposal remain ongoing, and its fate rests entirely on whether Sebi gives it the green light.

What this could mean if it goes ahead

Should the arrangement be approved, NSE's shares would have BSE as their formal listing venue, while also being available for trading on NSE, potentially giving the stock access to liquidity across both exchanges. It could, in time, also open the door to NSE shares being included in the exchange's own benchmark indices, given the existing rules around permitted-to-trade securities.