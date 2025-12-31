×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMutual FundsBull Case For Dalal Street: Experts See Nifty At 29,150 Despite Global Risks

Bull Case For Dalal Street: Experts See Nifty At 29,150 Despite Global Risks

The firm warned that stable GDP alongside low inflation could bring short‑term stagnation even as the fiscal path will remain steady amid external challenges.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India's benchmark index Nifty is set to touch 29,150 up from earlier expectation of 28,500 by December 2026, implying a return of 12 per cent year‑on‑year for CY26, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from Geojit Investments Limited said that it had a positive outlook on Indian equities as benign inflation and an improving demand environment, aided by fiscal and monetary measures will drive a turnaround in the domestic earnings cycle.

The brokerage, however, flagged high valuations, foreign institutional investor outflows and elevated US inflation and interest‑rate trajectories as key challenges.

"Given the subdued inflation outlook, we can expect a further cut in 2026, based on data. India’s financial liquidity has improved after RBI’s cut in CRR by 100 bps and open market operations, upgrading the outlook for banks," the report noted.

The firm warned that stable GDP alongside low inflation could bring short‑term stagnation even as the fiscal path will remain steady amid external challenges.

The brokerage called for higher equity allocations, recommending 60 per cent in large-caps, 15 per cent in midcaps and 10 per cent in small-caps. Our positive outlook is driven by expectations of easing geopolitical risks and moderating tariff differences in 2026, the firm noted.

“The US is unlikely to sustain aggressive trade policies amid rising inflation, declining corporate profitability, job losses and especially moving to the 2026 midterm elections,” it forecasted, highlighting US discussions with multiple countries for comprehensive trade deals.

It forecasted global risk to moderate in 2026, adding that "a reversal in FII outflows will largely depend on global rate easing, a weakening US dollar and a reduction in trade concerns."

Gold could have peaked in the medium term, while easing geopolitical and trade tensions in CY26 can lead to a prolonged consolidation rather than further upside, which could be positive for equity given the reverse relationship, it added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Dalal Street NSE Bulls Nifty BSE.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
News
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
World
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget