Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





December 31 is more than just the final page of the calendar year. For taxpayers, salaried employees, professionals and government staff, it is one of the most important financial cut-off dates of the year. Several tax, banking and compliance-related deadlines converge today, and missing them could mean lost income tax refunds, penalties, or administrative hassles that spill well into 2026.

This year-end deadline also coincides with a significant milestone for central government employees - the conclusion of the 10-year tenure of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Final opportunity to file belated or revised income tax returns

Today is the absolute last day to file a belated or revised income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25. Taxpayers who missed the original ITR deadline of September 16 still have this one final window to come clean with the tax department.

After December 31, the door shuts completely on filing a belated or revised return for the year. Any pending income tax refund is lost permanently if a valid return is not filed by today. This is particularly crucial for taxpayers from whom excess tax or TDS was deducted during the year.

Belated or revised returns filed today may attract a late fee of up to Rs 5,000, depending on income levels. However, experts point out that paying a penalty is far less painful than forfeiting a legitimate refund.

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline arrives

December 31 is also the cut-off date for mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking for specified PAN holders, especially those who were allotted a PAN using an Aadhaar enrolment ID.

If the linking is not completed by today, the PAN may become inoperative from January 1. An inoperative PAN can disrupt a wide range of financial activities, including income tax filing, bank account operations, mutual fund investments, demat accounts and other KYC-linked services.

Late PAN-Aadhaar linking attracts a penalty of Rs 1,000, adding to the cost of delay.

Year-end tax-saving steps to avoid future mismatches

While March 31 remains the formal deadline for tax-saving investments, December 31 functions as a practical cut-off for many salaried taxpayers. Completing investments such as ELSS, PPF, NPS contributions and health insurance premiums by year-end helps avoid data mismatches later.

Delays can lead to discrepancies between Form 16, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS, increasing the chances of revisions, employer follow-ups or scrutiny in the next assessment cycle.

Review AIS and Form 26AS before the year closes

Taxpayers are strongly advised to check their AIS and Form 26AS today for incorrect income entries, missing TDS credits or duplicated transactions. Flagging errors before the calendar year ends can significantly reduce the risk of notices or compliance complications in 2026.

Early corrections also give deductors time to fix reporting mistakes before annual tax filings begin in earnest.

### Compliance deadlines for professionals and businesses

For professionals, freelancers and small business owners, December 31 aligns with several TDS and TCS compliance timelines, including filings, corrections and reconciliations.

Missing these deadlines can invite interest and penalties under income tax laws, making year-end compliance particularly important for self-employed taxpayers.

7th Pay Commission tenure officially ends today

December 31 marks the end of the 7th Central Pay Commission’s tenure, which has governed salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees since January 1, 2016.

While there is no immediate salary revision from January 1 under the 8th Pay Commission, the conclusion of the current panel closes a decade-long pay cycle and shifts attention to what lies ahead.

The newly appointed pay commission is expected to revise salaries and pensions from the base left by the 7th Pay Commission. Its recommendations are likely to be implemented after around two years, with benefits expected to be paid retrospectively from January 1.

What changes from January 1, 2026

From tomorrow, several compliance consequences kick in. PANs not linked with Aadhaar (where mandatory) may become inoperative. Delayed filings will be processed under 2026 rules instead of 2025 norms.

Taxpayers who miss today’s deadline to file a belated or revised return lose the right to claim any pending refund. They still retain the option to file an updated return within 48 months from the end of the relevant assessment year, but with strict limitations.

An updated ITR does not allow refund claims, loss carry-forwards or reduction of tax liability, and often involves additional tax and interest payments.

Wrapping up these tasks today can help taxpayers, professionals and government employees enter 2026 without blocked PANs, missed refunds or avoidable penalties. A few hours of compliance now can save months of stress later.