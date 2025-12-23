Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMutual FundsNet FDI Almost Doubles In Seven Months, Financial Sector Tops Inflows

Net FDI Almost Doubles In Seven Months, Financial Sector Tops Inflows

Repatriation or the amount of foreign capital leaving India fell to $31.65 billion from $33.2 billion during the same period, while outward FDI rose to $20.5 billion from $14.06 billion.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India nearly doubled to $6.2 billion during April‑October from $3.3 billion a year earlier, primarily due to fall in repatriation of foreign capital despite a rise in outward FDI, an official statement has said.

The RBI’s December Monthly Bulletin said gross inward FDI rose marginally to $58.3 billion in April‑October from $50.5 billion a year ago, and remained steady in October with Singapore, Mauritius and the United States accounting for over 70 per cent of total inflows.

Repatriation or the amount of foreign capital leaving India fell to $31.65 billion from $33.2 billion during the same period, while outward FDI rose to $20.5 billion from $14.06 billion, the statement said.

The bulletin noted that the financial sector received the highest share of FDI at 60 per cent, followed by manufacturing, electricity and communication services.

“The key destinations for outward FDI were Singapore, followed by the US and United Arab Emirates, together accounting for over half of total outward FDI. Sector-specific breakdown suggests that around 90 per cent of outward FDI was in financial, insurance, and business services, followed by wholesale, retail trade and manufacturing,” the report said.

Net FDI was, however, negative in October (-$1.5 billion), mainly on account of high repatriation and outward FDI. Repatriation in October was nearly $5 billion versus $5.4 billion a year earlier, while outward FDI rose to $3.90 billion from $1.89 billion, the report said.

The rupee depreciated against the US dollar in November, weighed down by gains of US dollar, muted foreign portfolio flows, and uncertainty surrounding the India-US trade deal.

The RBI's note further said that high‑frequency indicators for November showed economic activity has held up, with services continuing strong expansion, while manufacturing showed signs of deceleration.

Private consumption growth was sustained by robust rural demand and easing inflationary pressures, though net exports remained a drag on growth, it said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Investment FDI Foreign Investors INDIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget