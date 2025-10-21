Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessSamvat 2082: Sensex Begins Diwali Muhurat Trading Over 85,600, Nifty Crosses 25,900

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Indian stock markets welcome Samvat 2082 with a bumper rally in Tuesday's Muhurat Trading session. The BSE Sensex rang in the opening bell today above 84,600, climbing more than 250 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started the trade around 25,925, rising close to 100 points, near 1:45 PM.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex soared more than 450 points and crossed 84,800, while the Nifty rallied closer to 26k, around 1:31 PM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Infosys, Adani Ports, M&M, Tata Motors, and HDFC Bank stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, and Bharti Airtel.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 stood out with gains of more than 1 per cent. Sectorally, the Media index led the Diwali rally after it climbed 0.90 per cent.

Muhurat Trading: The Auspicious Session

The Muhurat Trading is a symbolic celebration of the Hindu New Year, Samvat 2082. This ceremonial session allows investors to place token trades, blending centuries-old traditions with modern finance. 

Markets will remain fully closed tomorrow. The Muhurat Trading session began at 1:45 PM and will conclude at 2:45 PM.

The session will be operational across all segments, including equities, futures and options, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB). 

For investors, the Muhurat Trading provides an opportunity to make the first, symbolic investment of the new financial year, praying for future financial growth and prosperity.

How Nifty, Sensex Fared In Samvat 2081?

With Samvat 2081 ending today, both Sensex and Nifty delivered single-digit gains over the year, rising slightly above 6 per cent. Analysts expect the bullish momentum to continue as long as key support zones hold, while investors are advised to be mindful of potential profit-taking near resistance levels.

The combination of festive sentiment, strong corporate earnings, and positive global cues is expected to keep investor confidence high during the Muhurat Trading session, making it a significant start to the new financial year.

Notably, both benchmark indices closed higher for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, reflecting festive optimism and solid earnings from major companies.

The Sensex climbed 411.18 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 84,363.37, while the Nifty advanced 133.30 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 25,843.15 in the previous trading session.

Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Sensex Diwali NSE Muhurat Trading Nifty BSE. Stock Market Opens Stock Market On Diwali
