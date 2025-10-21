Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Diwali, the festival of lights, has taken over the country. With multiple festivals lined up in the Diwali week, banking operations in several parts of the country might be impacted for more than 2 days. In such circumstances, it is essential that customers keep a tab on the bank holiday calendar and plan their banking errands accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Are Banks Closed On October 21?

October 21 marks a significant observance in the Hindu calendar, leading to widespread regional bank closures today as part of the public holiday schedule mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

While much of the country celebrated the main day of Diwali, or Deepawali, yesterday, the festival is a multi-day event. Today's bank closures are primarily attributed to the observance of Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Pujan) and the festival of Govardhan Pooja in several states. Customers intending to visit a physical bank branch are strongly advised to check the regional closure list before making a trip, as in-person transactions will be unavailable in numerous financial hubs.

The celebration of Diwali is not uniformly observed across India on a single day, which results in a nuanced, state-specific holiday calendar. The branches in multiple regions will remain shut for the day to mark the confluence of Diwali Amavasya, Deepawali festivities, and Govardhan Pooja.

What Is Govardhan Pooja?

Today’s closures in some parts of the nation are also a direct result of the observance of Govardhan Pooja. This festival, traditionally celebrated a day after Diwali, carries profound mythological and spiritual weight.

Govardhan Pooja commemorates the legendary moment when Lord Krishna, in his youth, lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger. This divine act shielded the entire community of Vrindavan, along with their cattle, from the torrential rains and devastating storms unleashed by the furious rain god, Indra.

The festival thus stands as a powerful symbol of divine protection, the importance of devotion over ego, and deep gratitude for nature and its bounty. Devotees mark the occasion by building miniature replicas of the Govardhan Hill out of cow dung or mud, adorning them, and offering a vast variety of vegetarian food, known as Annakut (a mountain of food), to Lord Krishna.

The Confusion Around Diwali 2025 Dates

The reason for the two-day spread of the main Diwali closures stems from the ancient Hindu lunar calendar, or Panchang. Diwali is traditionally fixed on the day of the Amavasya Tithi (new moon day) in the month of Kartik. This year, the Amavasya Tithi spanned two days, starting late on October 20, and concluding on October 21. Consequently, while much of the country observed the main Lakshmi Puja and Deepawali festivities yesterday, some regions continue their celebrations today, leading to the second wave of bank closures.

Upcoming Bank Holidays In October

The festive week is far from over for the banking sector, with a cascading series of holidays scheduled across various states and union territories. Customers are being urged to plan all significant financial requirements in advance.

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Govardhan Pooja - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, and others.



October 22 (Wednesday): Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja - Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Mumbai, and more.



October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj/Bhratridwitiya/Chitragupt Jayanti - Celebrated in Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla, and Imphal.



October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Holiday - All India



October 26 (Sunday): Weekend Holiday - All India



October 27 (Monday): Chhath Puja (Evening) - Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi



October 28 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja (Morning) - Raipur, Ranchi



October 31 (Thursday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday - Ahmedabad

Digital Banking

For millions of customers impacted by today’s closures, the good news is that essential banking services remain available thanks to the continuous operation of the country’s robust digital banking infrastructure.

While face-to-face services, such as clearing cheques, demand drafts, and large cash deposits, will be suspended, customers can seamlessly manage their finances through various online channels.

Fund Transfers: Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) services.

Payments: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for instant transactions.

Cash Access: All ATMs across the country will continue to dispense cash.

General Services: Internet banking and mobile applications allow for balance checks, bill payments, and setting up standing instructions 24/7.

The RBI has consistently highlighted the availability of digital tools to ensure that the public is not unduly inconvenienced by regional branch closures during peak festive seasons.