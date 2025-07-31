Microsoft Study Reveals 40 Jobs Most At Risk From AI Disruption; Details Inside

A new study released by Microsoft has highlighted the top 40 jobs most susceptible to automation or transformation by artificial intelligence (AI), sparking fresh debate over the future of employment in an AI-driven economy. Although the study focused on roles within the United States, the insights have wide-ranging global relevance, especially as tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot gain ground across industries.

Using an “AI applicability score,” Microsoft’s data scientists evaluated how AI could be applied across different professions. While the company stressed that AI is more likely to assist than replace workers, the study acknowledges a shift is underway that could permanently alter the way many jobs are performed.

Communication-Based Jobs Under Threat

Microsoft researcher Kiran Tomlinson clarified that the intention behind the study was to assess how AI can support, not eliminate, human work. “Our research shows that AI supports many tasks, particularly those involving research, writing, and communication,” he said. However, the reality for many workers may be different, as employers often see automation as a way to streamline operations and reduce labor costs.

The most exposed roles include those in content creation and customer interaction — such as writers, editors, translators, public relations professionals, and journalists. These professions heavily rely on generating or processing digital information, a space where large language models now excel.

Even more surprising were jobs like models, market researchers, and financial advisors being listed among the most affected — occupations previously considered less vulnerable to automation.

Human-Touch Jobs Still Secure

Conversely, the study found that jobs requiring physical presence and manual skills are the least affected by AI advancements. Roles like plumbers, roofers, nursing assistants, phlebotomists, and massage therapists are currently shielded from AI disruption due to their hands-on nature and reliance on human interaction, mobility, and situational judgment.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (July 31): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Societal Impact And Ethical Considerations

Beyond the workplace, the findings prompt larger questions about how societies will manage the sweeping changes AI could bring. Some experts hope these technologies will free up time for higher-value work and contribute to solving global challenges such as healthcare and poverty. However, others remain concerned about rising job displacement, widening economic inequality, and potential social instability.