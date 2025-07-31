Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMicrosoft Study Reveals 40 Jobs Most At Risk From AI Disruption; Details Inside

Microsoft Study Reveals 40 Jobs Most At Risk From AI Disruption; Details Inside

Microsoft researcher Kiran Tomlinson clarified that the intention behind the study was to assess how AI can support, not eliminate, human work

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 01:47 PM (IST)

A new study released by Microsoft has highlighted the top 40 jobs most susceptible to automation or transformation by artificial intelligence (AI), sparking fresh debate over the future of employment in an AI-driven economy. Although the study focused on roles within the United States, the insights have wide-ranging global relevance, especially as tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot gain ground across industries.

Using an “AI applicability score,” Microsoft’s data scientists evaluated how AI could be applied across different professions. While the company stressed that AI is more likely to assist than replace workers, the study acknowledges a shift is underway that could permanently alter the way many jobs are performed.

Communication-Based Jobs Under Threat

Microsoft researcher Kiran Tomlinson clarified that the intention behind the study was to assess how AI can support, not eliminate, human work. “Our research shows that AI supports many tasks, particularly those involving research, writing, and communication,” he said. However, the reality for many workers may be different, as employers often see automation as a way to streamline operations and reduce labor costs.

The most exposed roles include those in content creation and customer interaction — such as writers, editors, translators, public relations professionals, and journalists. These professions heavily rely on generating or processing digital information, a space where large language models now excel.

Even more surprising were jobs like models, market researchers, and financial advisors being listed among the most affected — occupations previously considered less vulnerable to automation.

Human-Touch Jobs Still Secure 

Conversely, the study found that jobs requiring physical presence and manual skills are the least affected by AI advancements. Roles like plumbers, roofers, nursing assistants, phlebotomists, and massage therapists are currently shielded from AI disruption due to their hands-on nature and reliance on human interaction, mobility, and situational judgment.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (July 31): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Societal Impact And Ethical Considerations

Beyond the workplace, the findings prompt larger questions about how societies will manage the sweeping changes AI could bring. Some experts hope these technologies will free up time for higher-value work and contribute to solving global challenges such as healthcare and poverty. However, others remain concerned about rising job displacement, widening economic inequality, and potential social instability. 

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT Microsoft Study AI Impact On Jobs Job Automation
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
World
US Navy's Stealth F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Fresno County: VIDEO
US Military Aircraft Crashes In California's Fresno County: VIDEO
Sports
No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always Be Respected'
CONFIRMED! No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget