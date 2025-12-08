Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMeesho IPO Allottment Today: Here's How You Can Check Latest GMP - Steps

Meesho IPO Allottment Today: Here's How You Can Check Latest GMP - Steps

Shares allotted will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on the same day. Refunds for those not allocated shares will begin on Tuesday, December 9.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The allotment of shares for the Meesho IPO will be finalised on Monday, December 8. Investors who applied can check their allotment status on the registrar’s portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Grey Market Price and Estimated Listing

The Meesho IPO grey market premium (GMP) today stands at Rs 42. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey market premium, the estimated listing price is Rs 153 per share, marking a 37.84 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 111.

Steps To Check Latest GMP

Step 1: Visit the IPO Watch website.

Step 2: Locate the IPO Section and click on it.

Step 3: Look for a section titled “IPO” or “Upcoming & Live IPOs”.

Step 4: Scroll through the list to find the IPO you want to check, for example, Meesho IPO.

Step 5: Click on the IPO name to open its detailed page.

Step 6: Check Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Share Allocation and Refund Process

Investors can determine their share allocation and quantities based on the allocation guidelines. The company will initiate refunds for applicants who do not receive shares. Shares allotted will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on the same day. Refunds for those not allocated shares will begin on Tuesday, December 9.

IPO Listing Date

The Meesho IPO listing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, when trading of shares is expected to commence on the stock exchanges.

Oversubscription and Fund Utilisation

The IPO, backed by SoftBank, was oversubscribed 79.02 times on the last day of bidding, Friday, December 5. Meesho plans to use the funds for cloud infrastructure investments, marketing and branding, strategic acquisitions, and other general corporate purposes.

Also read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meesho Meesho Ipo Meesho Ipo Allottment Date Meesho Ipo Gmp IPO Watch
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Proud To Witness 150 Years Of Vande Mataram': PM Modi Initiates Lok Sabha Debate
'Proud To Witness 150 Years Of Vande Mataram': PM Modi Initiates Lok Sabha Debate
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Here's What We Know
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Trouble? JioHotstar May Not Stream Event: Details Inside
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget