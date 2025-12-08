Meesho IPO Allottment Today: Here's How You Can Check Latest GMP - Steps

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The allotment of shares for the Meesho IPO will be finalised on Monday, December 8. Investors who applied can check their allotment status on the registrar’s portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Grey Market Price and Estimated Listing

The Meesho IPO grey market premium (GMP) today stands at Rs 42. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current grey market premium, the estimated listing price is Rs 153 per share, marking a 37.84 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 111.

Steps To Check Latest GMP

Step 1: Visit the IPO Watch website.

Step 2: Locate the IPO Section and click on it.

Step 3: Look for a section titled “IPO” or “Upcoming & Live IPOs”.

Step 4: Scroll through the list to find the IPO you want to check, for example, Meesho IPO.

Step 5: Click on the IPO name to open its detailed page.

Step 6: Check Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Share Allocation and Refund Process

Investors can determine their share allocation and quantities based on the allocation guidelines. The company will initiate refunds for applicants who do not receive shares. Shares allotted will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on the same day. Refunds for those not allocated shares will begin on Tuesday, December 9.

IPO Listing Date

The Meesho IPO listing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, when trading of shares is expected to commence on the stock exchanges.

Oversubscription and Fund Utilisation

The IPO, backed by SoftBank, was oversubscribed 79.02 times on the last day of bidding, Friday, December 5. Meesho plans to use the funds for cloud infrastructure investments, marketing and branding, strategic acquisitions, and other general corporate purposes.