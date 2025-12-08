Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shares of IndiGo came under heavy selling on Monday after last week’s widespread flight disruptions unsettled investors. As of 9.37 am on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock was trading 3.67 per cent lower at Rs 5,174.

Additionally, the DGCA may ask IndiGo to cut flight frequencies till February, as the airline is fighting to solve a severe pilot shortage which has ruptured the airlines' network. It may also ask other airlines such as Air India to step-up during this crisis, ET reported.

What Is The Reason Behind The Decline?

The fall follows large-scale cancellations and delays that disrupted travel across major airports, stranded thousands of passengers and triggered regulatory scrutiny. The crisis erupted after the airline struggled to fully align crew schedules with newly implemented flight duty and rest time norms issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

As India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo’s scale amplified the impact. The carrier operates nearly two-thirds of the country’s passenger market, with disruptions spreading across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Industry estimates suggest more than 1,000 flights were affected over a few days, making it one of the airline’s worst operational crises.

The DGCA has issued a show-cause notice questioning the airline’s preparedness despite advance notice of the revised norms, raising fears of higher compliance costs and operational restrictions.

Investors are also factoring in near-term financial pressure from refund payouts, passenger compensation and emergency crew deployment. Analysts expect staff costs to rise as the airline expands crew strength to prevent repeat disruptions.

Parent company InterGlobe Aviation said it is taking corrective steps and expects operations to stabilise in phases. Despite near-term concerns, most analysts have retained their long-term view on the stock.

IndiGo Seeks More Time

In a communication dated December 7, IndiGo’s top officials requested additional time, citing operational constraints due to the scale of disruptions across multiple airports and the complexity of managing nationwide recovery efforts.

DGCA's 'Final Extention' To IndiGo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted a one-time, 24-hour extension to IndiGo’s Accountable Manager and CEO to respond to the show-cause notice issued on December 6. The notice was over the airline’s widespread operational disruptions and regulatory non-compliances.

The DGCA approved the extension only until 6 p.m. on December 8 and emphasised that no further extensions would be granted. Officials warned that if IndiGo fails to submit a complete and satisfactory response by the new deadline, the regulator will proceed ex parte using existing records and evidence.

The regulator reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety, strict regulatory compliance, and the prompt restoration of normal airline operations. The DGCA continues to monitor the situation closely, maintaining heightened oversight amid the ongoing crisis.